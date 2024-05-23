Petnow Secures #1 Spot in Fresh Ideas Contest at Interzoo 2024

Meet the Biometrics App for Dogs and Cats at Viva Technology 2024 in Paris.

SEOUL, South Korea, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Petnow Inc. announced that the company has been chosen as the winner at Fresh Ideas Contest of Interzoo 2024. The idea to help lost animals reunite with their owners has been brought to the Petnow app, with its location-based lost and found enhancements integrated with its pet biometrics. The company is also coming to Viva Technology 2024 to further attract pet industry players across Europe.

The CEO of Petnow Inc., Dr. Jesse Joonho Lim stated, "We have been continuing to prove our competitiveness by winning CES Innovation Award, iF Design Award, and more. You will be able to find out how and why in VivaTech." Johnny Jaewon Shin, the business development manager of Petnow Inc., also mentioned "We are happy to respond to those inquiries regarding licensing the pet biometrics solution. All the authorities and businesses across Europe are welcome to meet us at VivaTech.".

Petnow will be exhibiting at the Booth L15-014 of Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, where Viva Technology is held during 22-25 May 2024. The South Korea-based pet tech startup has been pilot testing the integration of its pet biometrics with the Korean pet registry and pet insurance system for verifying those pets for management. Aiming to build a world without lost animals, the company has been developing the animal welfare friendly identification measures and cooperating to lower the burdens of pet owners by introducing more affordable pet insurance plans.

