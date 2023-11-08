Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 08 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:54 Pier Silvio Berlusconi: "Se Rai si comporta da tv commerciale fa male alla tv e al Paese"

09:48 Dengue, in Italia 306 casi da inizio 2023: il bollettino

09:41 Maltempo verso Sud, poi nuova perturbazione: le previsioni meteo di oggi

09:29 Scuolabus contro un palo a Castiglione del Lago, 14 bimbi contusi

09:11 100 anni fa nasceva il papà del microchip Jack St. Clair Kilby

09:03 Fiorello: "Giù le mani da Ranucci, noi siamo con lui"

08:54 Emis Killa contro Fedez per il caso Shiva: "Non parlare di me"

08:41 Migranti, accordo Italia-Albania: Lega smentisce "malumore" di Salvini contro Meloni

08:24 Mattarella a Seul: "Guerra mai conclusa comporta rischio costante di violenze"

07:51 Israele, ucciso capo per la fabbricazione di armi di Hamas

07:41 Israele tra appelli per una tregua a Gaza e timori per il dopoguerra

23:02 Champions League, Lazio-Feyenoord 1-0

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

PHNIX to Showcase Innovative Heat Pump Solutions at The lnternational Air-Conditioning and Refrigeration Exhibition 2023 in Madrid Spain

08 novembre 2023 | 09.40
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PHNIX is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming lnternational Air-Conditioning and Refrigeration-C&R Expo 2023, set to take place from November 14th to 17th at IFEMA, Madrid. PHNIX invites all attendees to visit its Booth 9B13 to explore the remarkable products, engage with their team, and discuss how PHNIX's innovative heat pump technology can benefit businesses and homes alike.

Why Exhibit?C&R Expo is the world of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration, providing a hub for professionals and enthusiasts to interact and learn. Exhibiting at C&R is a unique opportunity to connect with a specialized public and discover the latest trends and developments in the HVACR sector.

"C&R Expo brings together leading global companies in HVAC and refrigeration, showcasing a range of innovative products and solutions. Manufacturers and suppliers of all sizes and specialties come together to share ideas and showcase the future of heat pump technology there. Attending C&R also aligns perfectly with our mission to advance sustainable heating and cooling solutions," said Jab Fan, the vice president of overseas business at PHNIX. "We look forward to connecting with industry professionals, partners, and customers at the event."

What Will PHNIX Showcase?As one of the leading Chinese manufacturers in the HVAC industry, PHNIX specializes in providing eco-friendly and energy-efficient heat pump solutions. At C&R Expo, PHNIX will present its comprehensive green energy solution for homes, which combines their state-of-the-art heat pump and PV system, aiming to maximize the efficiency of energy management for every home. Moreover, PHNIX's latest all-in-one heat pump - airBlock Series will debut at the show.

Key Highlights:

About PHNIXAs a leading heat pump manufacturer in China, PHNIX is an international enterprise specializing in the R&D and production of heat pumps and energy-saving solutions. Almost 50% of PHNIX products are exported to Europe, North America, and other overseas markets. To learn more about PHNIX and its products, please visit www.phnix-e.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2268972/PHNIX_Showcase_Innovative_Heat_Pump_Solutions_The_international_Air_Conditioning_Refrigeration.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/phnix-to-showcase-innovative-heat-pump-solutions-at-the-lnternational-air-conditioning-and-refrigeration-exhibition-2023-in-madrid-spain-301980086.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN60812 en US Meccanica Arredamento_E_Design Energia Energia Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza lnternational Air Conditioning technology can benefit at Air Conditioning and Refrigeration C&R Expo 2023
Vedi anche
News to go
Gaza, denuncia Onu: "Un bambino palestinese ucciso e 2 feriti ogni 10 minuti"
News to go
Campi Flegrei, Ingv: "Rallentato per ora il sollevamento del suolo, ma è la natura che comanda"
News to go
Antitrust avvia istruttoria su Intesa Sanpaolo e Isybank
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Migranti, accordo Italia-Albania su due centri d'accoglienza
News to go
Rc Auto, esposto all'Antitrust contro clausole vessatorie
News to go
Milan-Psg, scontri tra tifosi: guerriglia urbana su Navigli
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Ocse: reddito reale famiglie italiane cala dello 0,3%
News to go
Maneskin trionfano anche agli Mtv European Music Awards 2023
News to go
Israele-Hamas, Iran contro gli Usa: "Sostengono massacro"
News to go
Frutta e verdura, +20% prezzi in un anno


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza