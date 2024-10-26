Pioneering Carbon-Neutral Standards: The 136th Canton Fair Sets a New Industry Benchmark

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As China's No.1 Fair, the Canton Fair is leading the drive in the exhibition industry to reduce carbon emissions and achieve the goal of hosting carbon-neutral tradeshows. At the "Green Space" event, Guangzhou Municipal Ecological Environment Bureau awarded a carbon neutrality certificate to the 136th Canton Fair.

The Canton Fair has always prioritized ecological and green development. At the 136th Canton Fair, a significant milestone was reached with the achievement of carbon neutrality for the first time. This accomplishment underscores the Canton Fair's dedication to leading by example in the global conference and exhibition industry by setting new standards for green development.

In the spring of 2014, Canton Fair took the lead in implementing a green development plan – in only two years, the 120th Canton Fair had realized a 100 percent green booth setup. This year, Canton Fair is placing an even greater emphasis on encouraging exhibitors to use professional, environmentally friendly materials in innovative designs to further enhance the aesthetics of exhibition booths.

At this spring's Canton Fair, a total of 426 exhibitors applied for the Green Design Booth, which emphasizes aesthetic design, booth functionality and material craftsmanship that adheres to the '3R' principles (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle). The Fair selected 6 five-star, 13 four-star, 20 three-star, and 15 most popular green design booths.

Yueli Group stands out as a five-star green design booth and follows the recycling principle in the design process. The overall frame structure was made of metal iron with soft film, an environmentally friendly material that's also easy to install and dismantle, reduces construction costs, while being coupled with matching lighting and color selection.

Jiangsu High Hope Arser Co., Ltd., and Hubei Meidao Garment Co., Ltd., also received five-star ratings for their exceptional designs. Jiangsu High Hope Arser Co., Ltd., utilized original wood color in its booth design that aligns with the green theme and sustainable exhibits, while Hubei Meidao Garment Co., Ltd adopts minimalist design with simple lines, pure surfaces and minimal decorations. The different geometric blocks are arranged in different combinations, scales, proportions and more to give visitors space for imagination.

"In the future, Canton Fair will continue to promote green development and lead global green exhibitions, and advance green innovation in the exhibition industry," said Su Bin, Deputy Secretary-General of Canton Fair and Deputy Director General of China Foreign Trade Centre.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2541136/image_969985_6199602.jpg