PL-Universe Robotics Launches ProWhite Robot 2.0 and Dexterous Hand, Powered by JD.com Global Online Partnership for Overseas Expansion

02 novembre 2025 | 08.05
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Nov. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 1, 2025, PL-Universe Robotics, an emerging Chinese embodied intelligence company, held its Robotics 2025 Launch & JD.com Deep Collaboration Inauguration at JD.com headquarters in Yizhuang district, Beijing.

The event, themed "The Scene is the Key" and with a focus on industrial pain points, officially unveiled the industrial-grade wheeled embodied robot ProWhite Robot 2.0, four end effectors, and the dexterous hand PL-WitHand, while announcing an exclusive global online sales partnership with JD.com.

Both parties will engage in deep collaboration in product sales, overseas expansion, service system development, and other areas to jointly promote the industrialization and multi-scenario implementation of embodied AI robots.

The event also marked the significant launch of the "Craftsmanship Universe" initiative, aimed at preserving and carrying on hands-on experience through embodied intelligence technology and facilitating the implementation of embodied intelligence across more scenarios.

ProWhite Robot 2.0 features three core advantages: ultra-high precision, strong adaptability, and process added-value, meeting manufacturing requirements across multiple dimensions. PL-Universe's self-developed end effectors for locking, dispensing, oiling, and soldering integrate high-precision control with real-time visual positioning. PL-WitHand, the world's first industrial-grade hybrid-driven dexterous hand, pioneers a tendon-linkage hybrid transmission design that combines flexible operation with precise control. Through the self-developed ProxiGrasp intelligent grasping algorithm, PL-WitHand fully unleashes its potential, achieving 20 degrees of freedom for near-human dexterity.

The launch attracted over one hundred attendees, including corporate representatives from consumer electronics, automotive parts, and semiconductor sectors, as well as journalists.

GE Jin, Founder and COO of PL-Universe Robotics, WU Chaoxin, Co-founder and CTO of PL-Universe Robotics,Head of Intelligent Robotics Business Unit at JD Retail 3C Digital Products Group, attended the event and delivered speeches on scenario-based applications of embodied intelligence technology and industrial ecosystem development.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2811018/Image1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pl-universe-robotics-launches-prowhite-robot-2-0-and-dexterous-hand-powered-by-jdcom-global-online-partnership-for-overseas-expansion-302601767.html

