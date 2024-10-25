Cerca nel sito
 
Polyplastics Develops DURACON(R) POM Grades with Short Cellulose Fiber for Greater Sustainability

25 ottobre 2024 | 07.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TOKYO, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Polyplastics Co., Ltd., a global leader in engineering plastics, has announced the development of new DURACON(R) POM grades that are reinforced with short cellulose fiber for lower environmental impact while maintaining today's performance requirements. The new products are a focus of Polyplastics' DURACIRCLE(R) initiative which delivers eco-friendly engineering plastics to drive a circular economy.

Image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M100475/202410218448/_prw_PI1fl_GYx4cB7s.png 

Compared to glass-reinforced POM, the new short cellulose fiber grades can increase flexural modulus without significantly increasing density, achieving both light weight and high rigidity. They also maintain the excellent sliding properties of POM. Cellulose is a non-edible, bio-based material that contributes to a sustainable society, and is currently drawing significant attention since it is also known as a carbon-negative material that absorbs carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

These new DURACON(R) POM grades utilize regenerated cellulose fiber produced by the solvent method, which generates almost no waste. Since cellulose is difficult to dissolve in solvents, most cellulose fiber is produced via a complicated process in which cellulose is denatured, dissolved in a solvent, spun, and then denatured again to return to cellulose.

However, the solvent method is a simplified process of dissolving cellulose and spinning in a solvent without denaturing. This is an efficient closed process in which virtually 100% of the used solvents are recycled. The unique production process provides lower environmental impact, including reduced CO2 emissions.

Compared to glass-filled DURACON(R) POM, short cellulose fiber-reinforced grades have a lower dynamic friction coefficient and less wear when carbon steel (S45C) is used as the mating material. This means that both high rigidity and excellent sliding properties can be achieved.

The new POM grades are being sampled by end users and processors.

Please also visit: https://www.polyplastics-global.com/en/approach/33.html

About Polyplastics: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202410218448-O1-wTDt1Vhx.pdf 

DURACON(R) and DURACIRCLE(R) are registered trademarks of Polyplastics Co., Ltd. in Japan and other countries.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/polyplastics-develops-duraconr-pom-grades-with-short-cellulose-fiber-for-greater-sustainability-302286968.html

