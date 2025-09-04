circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire/h2>

POWERCHINA Projects Signal China's Expanding Role in Balkan Energy Transition

04 settembre 2025 | 20.39
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from CRI Online:

Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), a country with substantial wind resources and growing emphasis on environmental protection, has become a focal point for China's renewable energy investments in Europe. The Ivovik 84-megawatt (MW) wind farm and the Ulog hydropower plant in the Neretva River Valley—both under construction by Power Construction Corporation of China (POWERCHINA)—represent a significant step for Chinese-built power equipment in Eastern Europe, with a reported localization rate of 90 percent. The projects also reflect a broader effort to align Chinese and European technical standards in support of global climate goals.

The Ivovik project is notable as the first foreign-concession energy venture in BiH and the country's first renewable development led by a Chinese firm. Once connected to the national grid, it is set to become BiH's largest renewable generation facility, producing an estimated 259 million kWh annually. According to project figures, that output could displace roughly 240,000 tons of carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions per year. Supporters say the project will bolster BiH's energy transition while delivering environmental and economic benefits. 

In Kalinovik, Republika Srpska, the Ulog hydropower plant marks the first hydro project in BiH undertaken by a Chinese company and POWERCHINA's initial engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) hydropower project in Europe. When operational, the facility is expected to strengthen regional power supply, provide zero-emissions generation, and contribute to long-term sustainability goals across Central and Eastern Europe.

For POWERCHINA, the developments highlight the company's growing role in Europe's clean-energy buildout. Company officials describe the Ivovik and Ulog projects as "a bridge" between China and BiH—both in strengthening renewable infrastructure and in signaling broader cooperation on climate and energy transition.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/powerchina-projects-signal-chinas-expanding-role-in-balkan-energy-transition-302543247.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN62605 en US Ambiente Energia Ambiente Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Emilio Fede, la figlia Sveva al funerale: "Se fosse qui direbbe grazie a tutti”
Can Yaman annuncia l'arrivo della serie Sandokan su Rai 1
Venezia 82, ‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’ e ‘Duse’: il commento delle nostre inviate - Video
News to go
Putin sfida Zelensky: "Venga a Mosca". Kiev: "Proposta inaccettabile"
Caso Grillo jr, slitta la sentenza: la videonews della nostra inviata
News to go
Regionali, chi deve votare e quando
Mostra Venezia, 'A House of Dynamite' e 'Marc by Sofia': il commento delle nostre inviate - Video
News to go
Trasporti, 4-5 settembre primo sciopero del mese
Ucraina, Putin ringrazia Kim per aiuto in guerra - Video
News to go
Scuola, si ricomincia: le date
Venezia 82, 'The Smashing Machine' e 'Portobello': il commento delle nostre inviate - Video
News to go
Maltempo su Genova e provincia. Vento fino a 60 km/h a Trieste


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza