POWERCHINA's ESG Efforts in Serbia Benefit Local Communities while Supporting Sustainable Development and Construction

BEIJING, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Construction Corporation of China ("POWERCHINA" or "the Company") officially laid the foundation stone for the Serbian National Football Stadium being built by the Company in Belgrade recently, driving local economic and social development. POWERCHINA is actively promoting infrastructure connectivity in Serbia and has stepped up its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) responsibilities in the country.

The Serbian National Football Stadium and Exhibition EXPO Belgrade 2027 project, located in the southwest of Belgrade, is a major priority development project in Serbia. It will have the capacity to host World Cup and European Cup-level football events, boosting economic development. The Convention and Exhibition Center will serve as one of the largest international trade expo venues in Southeast Europe and host the EXPO 2027. Once completed, it will become a landmark building in Belgrade that can hold almost 100,000 people and will be conducive to improving the city's image and promoting local economic and social development.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic expressed his vision and expectations for project construction in his speech on the day, commenting that Serbians have always had lofty dreams. He went on to say that in two and a half years, Serbia will usher in one of the most beautiful stadiums in Europe and even the world, bringing higher quality sports facilities and services for the people of Serbia. He thanked China for its continued strong support for Serbia's development and looked forward to working with Chinese friends to complete this great project.

POWERCHINA has cultivated local talent in Serbia, creating a local team of almost 100 people and providing nearly 1,000 jobs. To date, POWERCHINA has 930 employees in Serbia, including almost 600 from around the world. Gordana, a local Serbian engineer who joined POWERCHINA in 2021, commented: "Joining the big POWERCHINA family has given many of us a platform for growth and progress. I have met like-minded friends, and I really enjoy working with Chinese people. In the future, I hope to use my knowledge and skills to contribute to the development of my hometown."

POWERCHINA is also promoting new energy projects in Serbia. The Saraorci photovoltaic project, scheduled to be connected to the grid by the end of May this year, is expected to provide more than 16 million kilowatt-hours of green power every year, enough for 2,500 households and help the country reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 16,000 tons. The Vetrozelena 300 MW wind power station is Serbia's largest new energy power project with a single installed capacity and will help Serbia achieve its 2050 carbon neutrality goal.

POWERCHINA donated 10,000 euros for school equipment renewal and lamps worth 2,000 euros to a primary school in Belgrade and also provides free physical examinations for people in the community.

Through these initiatives, POWERCHINA has achieved significant results in infrastructure construction while contributing to sustainable development and community welfare in Serbia.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2457904/POWERCHINA.jpg