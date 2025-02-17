Pre-order Centauri Carbon Now: Elegoo's First Core-XY 3D Printer for Reliability in Creativity

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elegoo, a rapidly developing brand in global smart manufacturing, officially launches pre-orders today for its first Core-XY 3D printer, built for top reliability to boost creativity and productivity. Priced at 299.99 USD, it combines high-performance features with an accessible price, breaking down barriers for makers, home users, and professionals across various industries.

Defying gravity, redefining printing

The Centauri Carbon distinguishes itself from Elegoo's previous models with its sleek space-gray metal design and fully enclosed integrated die-cast frame, offering superior safety, aesthetics, and high-temperature printing performance. Unlike traditional Cartesian printers that require extensive assembly, the Centauri Carbon delivers a "print out of the box" experience, ensuring seamless and reliable operation right from the start.

With a build volume of 256 × 256 × 256 mm, the Centauri Carbon achieves printing speeds up to 500mm/s and an acceleration of 20,000 mm/s². Its 1000W (at 220V) AC heated bed quickly reaches optimal temperatures, saving users time and eliminating the long wait for heating. According to Elegoo Lab, a custom smartphone stand can be printed in just 30 minutes.

"3D printing has been around for decades, but its shift into the consumer space has only gained momentum in recent years," says Chris Hong, CEO of Elegoo. "The Centauri Carbon aims to be a breakthrough, lowering the barriers to creativity and enabling more people to tap into the power of this technology."

High-temp printing for the stars

The Centauri Carbon is a versatile 3D printer built for high-performance printing. It supports a wide range of filaments, including PLA, PETG, TPU, ABS, ASA, and carbon-fiber-infused materials, with a nozzle that reaches 320°C for durable, high-temperature prints. Its 60W ceramic heater and optimized melting chamber ensure fast heat-up times and precise filament flow, while a robust cooling system maintains print quality at high speeds. The dual-sided magnetic build plate (textured PEI and PLA-optimized) ensures easy removal and reduces warping.

The enclosed chamber enhances temperature control, improving print quality and strength. A 1000W AC-heated bed heats rapidly, cutting preparation time. Advanced features like Vibration Compensation and Pressure Advance Compensation reduce ripples and ensure smooth extrusion. With precision, speed, and reliability, the Centauri Carbon is the ultimate tool to print dreams to the stars.

Seamless workflow, infinite possibilities

Bed leveling has long been a pain point for entry-level 3D printer users, often requiring time-consuming calibration - but not with the Centauri Carbon. Featuring auto bed leveling powered by four pressure sensors and a proprietary algorithm, it achieves a perfect first layer with just a single click. Automatic Z-axis compensation before printing eliminates defects caused by uneven surfaces, removing the need for manual adjustments. The intuitive 4.3-inch capacitive touchscreen ensures effortless navigation, while Wi-Fi and USB connectivity offer flexible printing options.

At its core, the Centauri Carbon runs on the advanced ELEGOO OS, supported by a high-speed motherboard. It enables OTA firmware updates and provides 8GB of ROM for extensive model storage. Silent stepper drivers ensure quiet operation, while a built-in camera allows for time-lapse recording, letting users capture and monitor every step of the print. The enclosed chamber features LED lighting for easy monitoring in low-light environments, and thoughtful additions like a filament waste bin and a silicone nozzle cleaning brush keep the machine clean and ensure flawless print quality.

Open-Source Compatibility

The ElegooSlicer, the software used for slicing and preparing 3D models, is based on Orca Slicer and is open-source, empowering the community to innovate and customize. The code is available here.

For Orca Slicer users, the Centauri Carbon profile can be added manually via this link. The profile is expected to be officially included in the next Orca Slicer update, ensuring seamless integration for all users.

Price and availability

Pre-orders for the Centauri Carbon are now open, with prices (excluding shipping) listed as follows:

US: 299.99 USD UK: 299.99 GBPEU: 329.99 EUR CA: 449.99 CADAU: 699.99 AUD JP: 60000 JPY

To pre-order and learn more, please visit the Elegoo official store. The Centauri, the base model of the Centauri series, is also available for a limited pre-order. For more details, please visit here.

About Elegoo

Founded in 2015, Elegoo is a rapidly developing brand in the global smart manufacturing industry, specializing in R&D, manufacturing, and sales of consumer-grade 3D printers, laser engravers, STEM kits, and other smart technology products. Located in Shenzhen, the Silicon Valley of China, the company has sold millions of products across more than 90 countries and regions. In 2024, the company's total sales revenue surpassed 200 million USD, with close to 700 employees and nearly 30,000 square meters of office and manufacturing area. With a focus on programming and 3D printing technology, Elegoo provides unique and smart creation spaces for diverse consumers to enhance personalized experiences.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2621320/Elegoo_opens_pre_orders_Centauri_Carbon_Core_XY_3D_printer_February_17.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2461229/ELEGOO__1_Logo.jpg