Martedì 12 Settembre 2023
comunicato stampa

Presale for the Custom Version of the PulseQ AC Lite: Customize Electric Vehicle Journey with TOPDON

12 settembre 2023 | 10.48
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The presale for the custom version of the PulseQ AC Lite will end on September 24.

Ignite the electric vehicle journey with the groundbreaking TOPDON PulseQ AC Lite. This innovative smart electric vehicle charging station redefines convenience and intelligence for electric adventures.

In a world where electric vehicles are taking the lead, TOPDON understands the need for a charging solution that matches the efficiency and adaptability of these remarkable vehicles. The PulseQ AC Lite is their answer to this demand.

Picture a charging station that not only quickly chargers users' vehicles but also aligns with their lifestyles and preferences. The PulseQ AC Lite is meticulously crafted to seamlessly integrate into their routines, offering personalization and future-ready technology.

Key Features:

Who's It For:

The PulseQ AC Lite is tailored for those embracing new energy vehicles, electric vehicle enthusiasts, and anyone craving a smarter and more personalized charging adventure.

"Our unveiling of the PulseQ AC Lite marks an exciting milestone in the world of electric vehicle charging," affirms Mike Zhou, CEO of TOPDON. "Our aim is to offer more than a functional solution; we aim to resonate with personal preferences."

Presale Details:

The presale for the custom version of the PulseQ AC Lite will end on September 24.

As pioneers in automotive technology, we at TOPDON are dedicated to shaping the future of electric vehicle charging. Join us on this journey toward a smarter and more electrifying future.

For more information, reach out to us at marketing@topdon.com. For updates and details, visit our website at https://eu.topdon.com/. Elevate your charging experience by creating a charging station that truly speaks to you.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2208173/PulseQ_AC_Lite.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2087434/4268520/TOPDON_logo___black_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/presale-for-the-custom-version-of-the-pulseq-ac-lite-customize-electric-vehicle-journey-with-topdon-301924313.html

