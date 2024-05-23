Privat 3 Money and ClearBank Redefine Financial Solutions for a Global Tomorrow

LONDON, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Privat 3 Money (P3) is enhancing its established partnership with ClearBank, a cloud-based clearing bank, to revolutionise financial solutions for both corporates and individuals worldwide.

Seamless Multi-Currency Transactions

In collaboration with ClearBank, Privat 3 Money introduces a cutting-edge multi-currency account, supporting transactions in EUR, USD, CHD, and CAD, all under a single IBAN. This innovation simplifies national and international transactions, eliminating the need for multiple accounts and reducing foreign exchange complexities.

Crafting the Future of Financial SolutionsWhether you're a globetrotter, an online enthusiast, a global market explorer, or a business owner navigating cross-border transactions, Privat 3 Money and ClearBank have crafted the next generation of financial features just for you. This innovation is more than just a financial tool; it's a lifestyle upgrade, redefining the way you experience and manage your finances.

About Privat 3 MoneyPrivat 3 Money, a UK-based digital financial alternative, caters to both individuals and corporates globally. Through its innovation, P3 has positioned itself as a trailblazer in the WealthTech industry, uniting banking-like services with robust trading capabilities. Reda Bedjaoui, Founder of Privat 3 Money, describes it as "An ultimate one stop shop dedicated to filling a void in the market delivering a bespoke, client first digital proposition."

About ClearBank ClearBank is a purpose-built, technology-enabled clearing bank. Through its banking licence and technology solutions, ClearBank enables its partners to offer real-time payment and innovative banking services to their customers.

