Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 16 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 13:12
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:08 Harry e il ramoscello d'ulivo a Carlo che già rischia di spezzarsi

13:04 Carburanti, Domenicali (Formula One Group): "Rappresentiamo avanguardia motor sport"

13:04 Atreju, Fiorello ironizza su Schlein: "L'ha cercato su Google Maps e..."

12:47 Manovra 2024, Meloni: "1,5 miliardi a forze armate, polizia e vigili del fuoco"

12:27 Atreju, no di Schlein a Giorgia Meloni: "Il confronto è in Parlamento"

12:10 Ambrogini d'oro 2023, da Giulia Tramontano a Francesca Pasinelli e comico Pucci: chi sono i premiati

12:10 Natale, Gerry Scotti annuncia: "C'è una sorpresa per voi"

11:58 Giulia Cecchettin e Filippo Turetta, papà della ragazza: "Le avevo detto di troncare"

11:39 Ascolti tv, vince 'Montalbano' e 'Chi l'ha visto?' batte 'Il Gladiatore'

11:34 Automobilismo, 1000 Miglia Experience Uae torna a dicembre per scintillante seconda edizione

10:59 Logistica, Grimaldi (Alis): "Paese sta comprendendo suo ruolo di spicco"

10:55 Caso scommesse, Florenzi: cosa rischia il terzino del Milan

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Prosimo Launches Cross-Cloud Service Connect, a Single Click to Cross Cloud Networking

16 novembre 2023 | 13.01
LETTURA: 5 minuti

Large Enterprises Achieve Rapid Cross-Cloud Networking for Distributed Data Access

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosimo, a leader in multi-cloud networking solutions, announced the launch of Cross-Cloud Service Connect, a new set of capabilities under its Service Networking architecture. The capability tackles the technical limitations of hyperscaler's PrivateLink & endpoint networking by extending it to multi-region and multi-cloud. The solution works on any underlay - the public cloud backbone, digital infrastructure providers or Google cross-connect, and they all act as a foundational substrate for cross-cloud service connect. The result is one-click simplicity for applications & endpoints to connect natively and securely across clouds.

This cloud-native solution unlocks three key use cases - distributed data access (e.g., AI / ML engine accessing data across clouds), B2B partner connectivity across clouds & developer self-service to connect only endpoints of interest.

"With enterprises adopting various AI services from different clouds and accessing distributed data, networking in the cloud has to evolve fast to interconnect these service endpoints simply and securely. The cloud networking solutions in the market that focus on IP connectivity alone do not understand service endpoints. Technologies like service mesh have been talked about for a while; enterprises struggle with their side car proxies and agents that do not scale or work for PaaS applications," said Mani Ganesan, vice president of product, Prosimo.

"Native cloud provider tools such as PrivateLink, at best, solve for a single region of their cloud, not across clouds or regions. We built Cross-Cloud Service Connect to solve this challenge for enterprises at this critical juncture of their cloud adoption journey," Ganesan added. 

Connecting Application and Service Endpoints Across Clouds Is Extremely Complex Today

Enterprises are challenged with connecting application and service endpoints in different clouds. For example, AI & ML engines running on one cloud need data access from a different cloud, and business logic in one cloud requires access to cloud-native DB or S3 bucket in a different cloud. While hyperscalers offer customers innovative native networking services, enterprises still need to take manual-intensive steps & bring third-party proxy & networking stacks to enable cross-cloud connectivity. Modern service mesh offerings do not address cloud-native endpoints like PaaS applications, and traditional networking stack that works at the IP layer requires heavy IT and costly, time-consuming approaches.

The Prosimo Cross-Cloud Service Connect builds on its Full Stack architecture - so it is lightweight, offers fine-grained access control to ensure compliance and is more secure and cost-effective. Furthermore, Prosimo's integration with the layer 3 connectivity fabrics like Megaport builds interconnectivity across clouds and regions in minutes. It acts as the foundational connectivity layer, delivering the rapid response times necessary for modern cloud infrastructure operations.

Cross-Cloud Connect In Action

 Key benefits of Prosimo Cross-Cloud Service Connect include:

Unlock Agility For Cloud Networking

This solution is already in production with Fortune 500 enterprises and has several use cases demonstrating its proven success. Top three use case customers are deploying Cross-Cloud Service Connect:

Use Case 1: Enable Fast and Secure Distributed Data AccessProsimo has enabled fast and secure distributed data access of business-critical data for various data management systems, including Google Cloud's BigQuery for interactive analysis of large datasets and AWS Sagemaker for data pre-processing and model training to perform sophisticated risk analysis. Below are examples of distributed data scenarios solved by enterprises with this approach:

Use Case 2: Business Partner ConnectivityThe solution has also been proven to foster B2B partner connectivity while prioritizing security. Prosimo achieved this by providing lightweight PrivateLink and endpoint-based architectures to connect only endpoints of interest across clouds.

Use Case 3: Developer Self-Service Cloud NetworkingLastly, Cross-Cloud Service Connect removes the complexities associated with networking, access, and security requirements for developers to improve self-service. This simplification allows for any application endpoint – including Fully Qualified Domain Names (FQDNs), IP addresses, containers, Kubernetes (K8), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and serverless endpoints – to be seamlessly attached to a network or security boundary with appropriate policies.

Connect with Prosimo

LinkedInTwitter

Additional Resources:

https://prosimo.io/csp/aws/https://prosimo.io/csp/azure/https://prosimo.io/csp/gcp/Cross-Cloud Connect Overview

*Note to Editors: Prosimo Cross-Cloud Service Connect press materials, including images and additional information, are available upon request.*

About Prosimo:Prosimo delivers a simplified multi-cloud infrastructure for distributed enterprise cloud journeys. Companies innovate faster and remain in control with the Prosimo integrated stack. This stack combines cloud networking, performance, security, observability, and cost management—all powered by data insights and machine learning models with autonomous cloud networking to reduce complexity and risk. Cloud-forward enterprises, including F100, have adopted Prosimo to successfully roll out revenue-generating applications, improve operational efficiency, and accelerate positive business outcomes. Prosimo is venture-backed by marquee investors such as General Catalyst, WRVI Capital, and Blackrock. For more information, visit https://www.prosimo.io.

Media Contact:Treble PR for ProsimoJin Woopress@prosimo.io

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2278440/service_core.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2278441/DNS_private_link.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2054886/prosimo_logo_black_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/prosimo-launches-cross-cloud-service-connect-a-single-click-to-cross-cloud-networking-301990060.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN68638 en US ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza cross Cloud service Connect Prosimo Launches Cross Cloud Enterprises Achieve Rapid Cross Cloud Networking
Vedi anche
News to go
Inflazione, Istat rivede al ribasso le stime per ottobre
News to go
Israele-Gaza, Meloni a Erdogan: "Lavorare a de-escalation del conflitto"
News to go
Obbligo catene invernali 2023, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Camorra, maxi sequestro di beni al boss Giuseppe Setola
News to go
Via libera da Parlamento Ue a nuove norme contro pedopornografia on line
Ciriani e le 3 domande Adnkronos: le risposte del ministro per i Rapporti con il Parlamento - Video
News to go
Antitrust: sanzioni per oltre 15 milioni a società energetiche
News to go
Migranti, nuova ondata di sbarchi a Lampedusa
News to go
Siracusa, cellulari e droga portati in carcere con i droni
News to go
Sciopero 17 novembre, arriva la precettazione
News to go
Gli scioperi fino a fine 2023, il calendario


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza