Pudu Robotics Expands Into Industrial Robotics Market with Launch of PUDU T300

Global service robotics leader debuts company's first robot designed to maneuver complex environments of industrial facilities

BERLIN and LONDON, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pudu Robotics, a global leader in service robotics, today announced the launch of its first robot designed expressly for industrial applications – the PUDU T300, which will make its debut at the Hannover Messe 2024. Manufacturers worldwide are struggling to adapt to changing market demands and production variability. As a result, creating more agile, responsive and flexible production lines has become crucial.

Engineered to enhance material logistics in discrete manufacturing, the PUDU T300 excels in streamlining operations by delivering supplies to production lines, transferring materials across diverse production zones, and facilitating the transport of samples for quality checks. Boasting advanced maneuverability, it can deftly navigate the narrow corridors typical of industrial settings. With its "map-and-go" feature, the T300 ensures flexible deployment, operating independently of network connectivity and without the need for environmental modifications, enabling a swift and adaptable integration into existing workflows.

"There is a huge demand from industrial clients for automated, flexible robotics solutions that can operate continuously to meet high production rates and improve operational efficiency," said Felix Zhang, founder and CEO of Pudu Robotics. "As manufacturers struggle to attract and retain talent, the T300 fills the immediate gap by seamlessly integrating with facilities' current processes as well as optimizing operations to spur sector-wide innovation."

The PUDU T300 is built on the company's proprietary PUDU VSLAM+ technology, the advanced visual positioning system that enables marker-free navigation. This ensures the PUDU T300 can quickly adapt to changes in production layouts without the need for time-consuming reconfiguration or site remodeling. PUDU T300 features include:

The PUDU T300 can be used to improve production lines across the entire manufacturing sector, including 3C electronics manufacturers, automotive parts processing facilities, metalworking, semiconductor fabrication plants, among others.

For more information on the T300, please visit https://www.pudutech.com/products/pudut300.

About Pudu Robotics

Pudu Robotics, a global leader in the service robotics sector, is dedicated to enhancing human productivity and living standards through innovative robot technology. With a focus on R&D, manufacturing, and sales of service robots, Pudu Robotics holds nearly a thousand authorized patents worldwide, encompassing a wide range of core technologies. The company's robots have been widely adopted in various industries, including dining, retail, hospitality, healthcare, entertainment, education and manufacturing. To date, Pudu Robotics has successfully shipped over 70,000 units to a variety of markets, with a presence in more than 60 countries and regions worldwide. For more information on business developments and updates, follow PUDU on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

