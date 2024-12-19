Cerca nel sito
 
Pudu Robotics Unveils PUDU D9: A Full-Sized Humanoid Robot Driving Commercially Viable Embodied Intelligence

19 dicembre 2024 | 13.31
LETTURA: 3 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pudu Robotics, a global leader in service robotics sector, has launched its first Full-sized Bipedal Humanoid Robot, the PUDU D9. Developed by the Pudu X-Lab, this innovative robot follows the releases of the semi-humanoid robot PUDU D7 and the dexterous hand PUDU DH11, marking the third product from the team this year.

Standing at 170 cm tall and weighing 65 kg, the PUDU D9 features 42 degrees of freedom across its joints, with a maximum joint torque of 352 Nm. It is equipped with the previously released PUDU DH11 dexterous hand, enabling human-like bipedal walking and dual-hand operational capabilities. In the demonstration video, PUDU D9 showcased its impressive mobility, including upright walking, obstacle navigation, slope climbing, and performing ground cleaning tasks using the PUDU SH1, another product in the PUDU's lineup.

Aiming for commercially viable embodied intelligence, the PUDU D9 will soon be available for pre-sale, with inquiries currently being accepted through Pudu Robotics' official website.

The PUDU D9 is designed with a human-centric philosophy, embodying the principle of "Born to Serve." As a fully anthropomorphic robot, its design closely mirrors human capabilities while striving to provide practical assistance across a diverse range of applications.

Key Capabilities of PUDU D9:

With the introduction of the PUDU D9, Pudu Robotics has established a comprehensive product lineup that includes specialized, semi-humanoid, and humanoid robots. Building on this strong foundation, the company aims to achieve commercially viable embodied intelligence and will actively explore innovations in the core capabilities of robot AI, mobility, and operational technology.

As a global leader in commercial service robotics, Pudu Robotics remains committed to prioritizing user needs by leveraging its strong foundation in technology, product development, supply chain management, and market channels. Felix Zhang, founder and CEO of Pudu Robotics, emphasized," Customer centricity has always been at the core of PUDU's values. Moving forward, we will continue to explore technology driven by customer needs and pain points. Our extensive experience in the commercial service sector will help accelerate the maturity of semi-humanoid and humanoid robots, allowing more people to enjoy the convenience of robotic services."

About Pudu Robotics

Pudu Robotics, a global leader in the service robotics sector, is dedicated to enhancing human productivity and living standards through innovative robot technology. With a focus on R&D, manufacturing, and sales of service robots, Pudu Robotics holds over a thousand authorized patents worldwide, encompassing a wide range of core technologies. The company's robots have been widely adopted in various industries, including dining, retail, hospitality, healthcare, entertainment, education and manufacturing. To date, Pudu Robotics has successfully shipped over 80,000 units to a variety of markets, with a presence in more than 60 countries and regions worldwide. For more information on business developments and updates, follow PUDU on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2585172/PUDU_D9_Final_EN.mp4Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2492578/Pudu_Robotics_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pudu-robotics-unveils-pudu-d9-a-full-sized-humanoid-robot-driving-commercially-viable-embodied-intelligence-302336126.html

in Evidenza