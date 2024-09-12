Cerca nel sito
 
comunicato stampa

Pylontech US Showcases at RE+ 2024

12 settembre 2024 | 18.45
LETTURA: 1 minuti

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pylontech US made a strong presence at RE+ 2024, North America's largest clean energy expo, held this week in Anaheim, California.

Following years of growth, Pylontech accelerated its localization strategy last year, achieving a significant milestone by establishing a local subsidiary in Dallas earlier this year. This move marks a breakthrough in the U.S. market, reinforcing the company's commitment to create and share values with its global customers and partners.

Winnie Wei, General Manager of Pylontech US, spoke with International Alliance for Battery and Energy Storage about the company's strategic developments in the U.S. market. Winnie outlined Pylontech's business development, emphasizing the company's extensive R&D capabilities and experience in both residential and commercial/industrial energy storage sectors, particularly in Europe. "We believe energy storage makes an impact, and greater value can be realized through partnerships. As the world's second-largest energy storage market, the U.S. offers immense potential and innovative business opportunities. We are excited to welcome more local talent and partners to work together to maximize the value of energy storage."

In addition to its new subsidiary, Pylontech demonstrated its readiness for the U.S. market in several ways at RE+ 2024. The company announced that its residential energy storage product, Force H3, has been granted UL9540B VOC certification, making Pylontech the first Chinese company to achieve this recognition. This confirms that Pylontech's residential products meet the latest fire safety technical standards. The company also released a white paper on Commercial & Industrial Energy Storage System Safety, sharing its insights and best practices for ensuring safety in energy storage systems.

"Our vision is to energize billions with smarter power. We aim to blend our expertise with local knowledge in the U.S. to deliver more value to customers towards a sustainable future," said Winnie Wei.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2503892/1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2503894/2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pylontech-us-showcases-at-re-2024-302246893.html

in Evidenza