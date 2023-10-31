Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 31 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

20:24 Mo, rettore Saracco: "Sani e salvi a casa tutti gli studenti e ricercatori del Politecnico di Torino"

20:15 Halloween in Kenya per Carlo e Camilla con i fantasmi del colonialismo

20:10 Cucchi, Cassazione: reati prescritti per carabinieri Mandolini e Tedesco

19:52 Spagna, principessa Leonor diventa maggiorenne: è l'erede al trono

19:49 Pil e inflazione, l'economia si ferma: cosa dicono veramente i dati

19:34 Ultima generazione, la proposta della Lega: arresto in flagranza per chi blocca il traffico

19:27 Pensioni, 2mila medici in fuga per evitare il taglio

18:38 Gaza, "50 morti in campo profughi". Israele: colpito centro Hamas, ucciso comandante

18:24 Depistaggio Borsellino, Pg: "Apporto decisivo 007"

18:23 Lupi pazzo per le strisce di Zagor, Mulè per Topolino e Barelli per Paperino: anche sui fumetti la politica si schiera

18:11 Ucraina-Russia, Kiev pressa Mosca sul Dnipro: l'analisi degli 007

17:52 Natalità, Rivolta (Prenatal): "Preoccupano per i dati Istat, bene nostro progetto Generazione G"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Quala and Boasso Global Unveil New Brand: Depot Connect International (DCI)

31 ottobre 2023 | 19.36
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Quala and Boasso Global announced they have rebranded as Depot Connect International (DCI), marking an important milestone in the merger that was announced earlier this year between the two companies. The new brand underscores DCI's commitment to fostering connectivity, sustainability, and customer excellence within the global transportation and logistics industry. The new name also extends to Polar Service Centers (PSC), which was acquired by Quala in 2022.

At the heart of Depot Connect International is the word "connect," encapsulating the company's visionary pursuit of expanding its global network and providing premium solutions for the liquid bulk logistics industry. By connecting resources, people, and destinations, DCI strives to facilitate the fluid and secure transfer of vital products worldwide.

DCI's commitment is deeply rooted in four fundamental pillars: safety, people, operations innovation, and growth. The rebrand underscores DCI's unwavering commitment to providing unrivaled customer service, championing its workforce, ensuring safety is at the core of all operations, and driving success.

"We are thrilled to unveil our new brand identity, which further unites Quala and Boasso Global as one company with a shared mission and integrated culture. The DCI brand encapsulates our unwavering commitment to our clients by delivering top-tier services that cater to the ever-evolving requirements of our industry," said Scott Harrison, CEO of Depot Connect International.

As part of the new branding, DCI unveiled its new logo, which symbolizes innovation, sustainability, and global connectivity. The logo embodies the future-focused spirit of the company and its dedication to world-class services.

The complete transformation of DCI's brand image will unfold gradually across all their locations, channels, and communications. This includes the launch of a new interactive website designed to serve as a hub of information, connectivity, and engagement for partners, clients, and industry stakeholders. During this transition, DCI ensures that customer service remains a top priority, with no disruption to day-to-day operations.

For more information on Depot Connect International (DCI) please visit www.DepotConnect.com.

About Depot Connect International (DCI):Depot Connect International (DCI) is a leading force in the Tank Container/Transportation industry, providing a one-stop solution for essential services to meet the evolving needs of their customers worldwide. With a dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction, DCI is committed to delivering excellence together, unifying our entities: Quala, Boasso Global, PSC, Best Transportation Services Inc., Büteführ, Frans De Wit B.V., Greensville Transport, ISO Tank, Kobler, Linden, Midwest Systems, Boasso Clean (dba MT Clean), Mainport Tankcleaning and Tankcontainer Services B.V., P.M. Rees & Sons, and TPZ, into one cohesive organization, DCI.

Media Contact:For North America:Paul HofleyPHofley@Quala.us.com

For Continental Europe:Antony LeightonAntony.Leighton@BoassoGlobal.com

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2262440/Quala_and_Boasso_Global_Indoor_2_min.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2262513/Quala_and_Boasso_Global_Truck_2_min.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2262439/DCI_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/quala-and-boasso-global-unveil-new-brand-depot-connect-international-dci-301973203.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN54098 en US Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza as Depot Connect International brand griffe Boasso Global Unveil
Vedi anche
News to go
Mattarella: "Fellini caposaldo cultura europea Novecento"
News to go
Manovra 2024, sindacati medici: "No al taglio delle pensioni"
News to go
Parigi, donna minaccia di "far saltare tutto": polizia le spara
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Lukashenko: "Guerra in stallo, Kiev e Mosca devono trattare"
News to go
Affitti brevi, arriva il Codice identificativo nazionale
News to go
Milano, violento nubifragio nella notte: esonda il Seveso
News to go
Gaza, continua l'avanzata di Israele nella Striscia
News to go
Halloween, lo celebrano 6 famiglie italiane su 10
News to go
Sanità, 2 milioni di italiani senza medico di base
News to go
Brandizzo, spunta nuovo video: tecnico Rfi fece allontanare i colleghi
News to go
Tajani: "In Egitto aereo con 16 tonnellate aiuti italiani per Gaza"
News to go
Gioco on line, pronta la riforma


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza