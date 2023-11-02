QUAQ solution to power 'next generation' vaping experience

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global vaping solution provider QUAQ, today unveiled globally its latest-generation atomising technologies — QUAQ MESH, QUAQ CELL and QUAQ CAPSULE, a trio that is at the core of leading global vaping brands including LOST MARY and ELFBAR.

This solution is slated to enhance adult users' vaping experience worldwide amid a broader ambition of elevating proprietary R&D capabilities to a new level and rolling out this trio of technologies to more brands in the industry.

From its inception in 2022, QUAQ has been placing the best possible vaping experience at the centre of everything, to guarantee users in need enjoy longer-lasting sessions, a smoother mouthfeel, and more consistent and authentic flavours, from the first to the very last puff. This iteration accentuates its mission more, in resonance with the fact that QUAQ-powered products have been shipped to over 90 global markets and are widely recognised by over 30 million users worldwide.

QUAQ MESH coil, with its Bionic Honeycomb Structure, helps deliver an intense burst of flavours and vapour almost instantly at 0.1 seconds, as well as flavour consistency and ultra-fine vapour particles.

QUAQ CELL is the industry's first integrated power unit. By joining battery and printed circuit board assembly, its power output is lifted to ensure a consistent delivery.

QUAQ CAPSULE delivers freshness in an instant with a vastly improved anti-leakage performance.

"In 2023, we are tripling the presence of QUAQ technologies from end-to-end to deliver an unparalleled vaping experience. This achievement is greatly attributed to our fast-increasing investments in R&D and an expanding R&D team with over 120 colleagues of different backgrounds."

"From day one, we have set clear the mission that QUAQ stands for. We now call it a 'triathlon', because each of the three pillars is very strong. This breakthrough is the latest of our efforts to bring about what is our constant pursuit of empowering products as a true leader in the global vaping industry," said Sam Fu, Technology Lead of QUAQ.

QUAQ MESH: atomiser masterpiece for disposables

Shaped in a Bionic Honeycomb Structure, QUAQ MESH coil brings a more vigorous burst of flavours for users in the activation process within 0.1 second.

By controlling the temperature variables within the optimal range of 220 - 270 degrees Celsius, MESH optimises flavour reproduction through atomisation. With nanoscale etching applied on MESH's surface, this technique allows for heat to be more evenly distributed, resulting in a reduction of carbon residuals by 30% and enhanced taste consistency of at least 97%. This performance is sustained from the first to the very last puff.

These optimisations help to create ultra-fine vapour particles of 0.76 micron metres, which have never been seen previously. Unlike regular cotton coils with particles of 2 micron meters, MESH creates a more robust and denser vapour as high as 10 milligrams every 2 seconds.

QUAQ CELL: industry's 1st atomising power integration

QUAQ CELL is the industry's first atomising power integration, which combines a battery and printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) in one modular design. By reducing wire loss, CELL increases power output, boosts vapour volume by 20% and enhances flavour consistency, whilst the innovative battery and PCBA integration helps to improve thermal stability, hence more stable flavour release.

This modular design of CELL also facilitates fully automated and standardised manufacturing, thereby improving product quality and reliability. It also creates a blueprint for the dismantling and recycling of components for vaping products in the future.

QUAQ CAPSULE: spearhead of new-era prefilled pods

QUAQ's pursuit of the best possible experience is not limited to disposable vapes. This new vape cartridge solution CAPSULE features instant coil saturation. When thrusting the bottom into the cartridge, the atomisation coil is fully saturated by e-liquid instantly. This extreme readiness brings the best possible vaping experience to adult users.

With patented structural and material innovations, CAPSULE addresses the pain points of thin vapour and inconsistent flavour in ceramic coils, whilst reducing the waiting time for flavour release in previous e-liquid coil separation structures.

Underpinned by the new patented material, which can absorb e-liquid much more efficiently, and a tailored air tunnel structure, CAPSULE prevents e-liquid leakage threefold.

Moreover, the CAPSULE solution incorporates a MESH coil, which is highly porous, resulting in a better flow of e-liquid in the whole coil. This results in the release of a denser, finer vapour than found in ceramic coils and maximises mouthfeel smoothness.

Since the first generation of QUAQ MESH atomisation coil, QUAQ has been sporting product updates for ELFBAR and LOST MARY.

Looking forward, QUAQ is bringing more scalable vaping technologies, better air tunnel designs and more front techniques to more new products in worldwide collaborations with prestigious academies, research institutes, and leading vaping brands in a bid to offer the best possible vaping experience to more adult users worldwide.

About QUAQ

Global vaping solution provider QUAQ started its journey of advancing atomisation technologies in 2022. From then, QUAQ has navigated into unchartered territories and presented its "triathlon" technologies in 2023. This will help to power the next generation of vaping products by offering an unparalleled experience in collaboration with key vaping brands.

