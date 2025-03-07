circle x black
Venerdì 07 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 08:45
Queclink Unveils Vision for Smarter, Greener Cities with IoT Innovations at MWC Barcelona 2025

07 marzo 2025 | 08.45
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BARCELONA, Spain, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Queclink reinforced its role as an IoT leader at MWC Barcelona 2025, unveiling cutting-edge solutions for smart cities and industrial automation. An exclusive pre-MWC workshop brought industry experts together to explore how Queclink's innovations in connectivity, sustainability, and safety are shaping the future.

A key highlight was the teaser of Queclink's upcoming V16 smart emergency light, a connected device designed to enhance road safety. Already in select pilot projects, the V16 integrates IoT connectivity for real-time vehicle distress alerts, aligning with Spain's 2026 mandate for connected emergency beacons. While not yet officially launched, its MWC showcase demonstrated its potential to transform roadside assistance and traffic safety.

Queclink also introduced its long-standby solar-powered asset tracking solutions, designed for sustainability with up to a decade of maintenance-free operation. As Spain accelerates its smart city initiatives, these innovations support optimized energy use, emissions reduction, and real-time urban monitoring.

Another major unveiling was the WR310, a 5G industrial router engineered for high-speed, low-latency communication in manufacturing, automation, and smart grid applications. With 5G SA/NSA technology, Wi-Fi 6, dual SIM functionality, and extensive industrial interfaces, the WR310 bridges the gap between legacy systems and next-generation connectivity, enabling seamless automation and real-time data exchange.

During Queclink's workshop, attendees explored the role of 5G and IoT in advancing Spain's digital transformation across industries such as logistics, telemedicine, and smart utilities. The discussions underscored the growing demand for scalable, efficient IoT solutions and Queclink's role in driving this shift.

"The future of smart cities and industrial automation depends on reliable, intelligent IoT solutions," said Alfredo Cabañas, Business Development Manager for Spain at Queclink and host of the workshop. "At MWC 2025, we demonstrated how our innovations enhance safety, sustainability, and efficiency through connectivity."

With a strong presence at MWC Barcelona 2025, Queclink reaffirmed its leadership in IoT, showcasing technologies that drive real-world impact. To learn more about its latest innovations, visit www.queclink.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2636497/Queclink_MWC_Barcelona_2025.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/queclink-unveils-vision-for-smarter-greener-cities-with-iot-innovations-at-mwc-barcelona-2025-302395471.html

