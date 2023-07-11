Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 11 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 08:43
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

08:16 Ucraina, 007 Gb: pressioni di Mosca su imprese edili per reclutare 'volontari'

08:06 Temptation Island 2023, coppie tra lacrime e addii (forse). Tra Ale e Federico cosa succederà? - Video

07:21 Ucraina, attacco Russia a Kiev: abbattuti tutti i droni

07:04 Caldo e afa, Italia bollente con anticiclone Cerbero: previsioni meteo

00:02 Oggi il giorno più caldo: a Roma meteo da bollino rosso, a Milano allerta arancione

00:02 Meteo bollente sull'Italia, come difendersi dalle ondate di calore

00:01 Nato, oggi il summit: il piano per avvicinare l'Ucraina all'Alleanza

00:00 Nato, Zelensky: "Ucraina di fatto già nell'Alleanza"

23:36 Crotone, crolla tetto abitazione: ferita una donna a Pallagorio

22:21 Nato, via libera di Erdogan all'adesione della Svezia

21:27 Emanuela Orlandi, il fratello Pietro: "Vogliono scaricare responsabilità su famiglia"

21:19 Emanuela Orlandi, ancora un colpo di scena: carteggio inedito apre a nuova ipotesi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Queclink's New 4G Wide-Voltage Tracker for Better eMobility

11 luglio 2023 | 07.09
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Queclink, the world's leading IoT device manufacturer and solution provider, has announced today the official launch of the GV57CEU tracker. This new LTE Cat 1 waterproof device, designed with wide-voltage and Bluetooth supports, aims towards the emobility market, promises diverse applications in shared mobility, food delivery, electric transport management, and beyond.

Due to the varying pace of economic growth, connectivity gaps continue to pose significant challenges worldwide. The new GV57CEU from Queclink provides an all-encompassing solution to this disparity. With LTE Cat 1 connectivity and 2G fallback support, the device caters to all, from nations still reliant on 2G, to those in the transition phase of 2G to 4G, as well as countries mainly leveraging 4G across their land - a future-proof choice that can serve global customers in the long haul.

The GV57CEU targets the emobility market's rising demand, as micro vehicles such as motorbikes, scooters, and e-bikes gain popularity around the world. The micromobility sector gathered USD 49.3 billion in 2021 and is set to garner a size of USD 186.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2022 to 2030. The demand for innovative emobility solutions is also on the rise, requiring technological advancements to back the relevant businesses.

Whether for individual bikers or the shared micromobility services, the GV57CEU's powerful tracking technology makes it an excellent choice for keeping track of the vehicle assets and boosting the management efficiency of shared vehicles. Built to handle real-life conditions, GV57CEU features an IP67-rated waterproof housing that can withstand humid weather and conditions, guaranteeing dependability in any setting.

The device supports a wide operating voltage range from 9V to 90V DC, which makes it versatile for vast integrations from motorbikes, scooters, to golf carts, and forklifts. With its additional Bluetooth feature, the functionality of the device expands via additional BLE accessories such as sensors, relays, and CANbus adaptors, meeting the needs of different application scenarios.

Alongside GV57CEU, Queclink has also released GV57CG, a product from the same series aimed towards the Latin American market. With these innovative devices, Queclink continues to lead the way in IoT solutions, remaining at the forefront of inventions in its quest to deliver increasingly advanced and dependable tracking services suiting various markets across the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2151174/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/queclinks-new-4g-wide-voltage-tracker-for-better-emobility-301873775.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN54023 en US ICT ICT ICT Altro ICT Altro Energia Energia Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza food delivery device manufacturer apparecchio elettronico tracker
Vedi anche
News to go
Russia, Cremlino: Putin ha incontrato Prigozhin il 29 giugno
News to go
PA, aumentano i furbetti del cartellino: +13% nel 2022
News to go
Caldo record, il decalogo della Croce rossa per evitare i rischi
News to go
Nato, Tajani: "Vertice Vilnius guardi a sud del mondo"
News to go
Calciomercato 2023, ultime news
News to go
Stoltenberg: "Nato unita manderà forte messaggio su futura adesione Kiev"
News to go
Bimba scomparsa a Firenze, continuano le ricerche
News to go
Nato, Ucraina sollecita impegno per sua adesione
News to go
Roma, blitz carabinieri a San Basilio: 5 arresti
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Contributi colf e badanti, seconda rata in scadenza oggi
News to go
Papa: "Chi è presuntuoso e pieno di sé non riesce ad accogliere Dio"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza