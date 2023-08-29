Quickplay Wins Google Cloud Industry Solution Technology Partner of the Year Award for Second Straight Year

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quickplay today announced that it has received the 2023 Google Cloud Industry Solution Technology Partner of the Year Award for Media & Entertainment.

For the second straight year, Quickplay was recognized for its achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, including: accelerating significant joint customer adoption of cloud-native OTT solutions across multiple regions and genres; collaborating with Google Cloud to generate new OTT capabilities using existing Google Cloud tools; and developing new opportunities for viewer engagement and monetization.

"Google Cloud's partner awards recognize the significant impact and customer success that our partners have driven over the past year," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "We're delighted to recognize Quickplay as a 2023 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and look forward to a continued strong partnership in support of our mutual customers."

"Our ability to work closely with Google Cloud has been a catalyst for technological innovation and business success," said Paul Pastor, Chief Business Officer and co-founder of Quickplay. "We're honored to have been singled out for the second straight year as a Google Cloud Partner of the Year and are continuing to identify new ways that we can leverage the combined power of Google Cloud and our Quickplay platform to effect real change across the OTT industry."

Throughout 2022, Quickplay and Google Cloud announced a series of advances utilizing Google Cloud products such as BigQuery, Looker, Google Ad Manager, and the Google Cloud Media CDN. The effort culminated in: personalized FAST channels that increase subscriber engagement and long-term value; churn prevention modules that help providers retain subscribers; linear streaming through HLS and DASH; and ad monetization across multiple device systems. Quickplay and Google Cloud also collaborated on multiple major customer wins, including Allen Media Group, YES Network and MSG Network in North America, PLDT Smart Communications, CignalTV, aha in India and more in the APAC region.

Quickplay will showcase the results of its collaboration with Google Cloud at Stand 5.H61 at IBC 2023. Please contact Quickplay at hello@quickplay.com to set up a meeting before, after, or during IBC.

Quickplay is leading cloud transformations of OTT and in-home experiences for pay-TV, telcos, and MVPDs. The company's cloud-native platform leverages a transformative Gen5 architecture for unparalleled performance in delivering premium video, handling complex use cases, and scaling to millions of viewers. Founded by a team that has built and operated dozens of Tier 1 OTT services worldwide, Quickplay is powering immersive sports, live experiences and personalized entertainment on any screen. The company is headquartered in Toronto and has additional locations in Los Angeles, San Diego and Chennai, India. Quickplay is a two-time winner of the Google Cloud Industry Solution Partner of the Year Award for Media & Entertainment and a finalist for the Media & Communications 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. For more information, visit http://quickplay.com/.

Paul Schneider, PSPR, Inc. for Quickplay, paul@paulschneiderpr.com, +1.215.817.4384

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2195682/Quickplay_Quickplay_Wins_Google_Cloud_Industry_Solution_Technolo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/quickplay-wins-google-cloud-industry-solution-technology-partner-of-the-year-award-for-second-straight-year-301912427.html