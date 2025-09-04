circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire/h2>

RAINBOWCO's Port Container Equipment Brand Undergoes Strategic Upgrade to Strengthen Global Competitiveness in High-End Manufacturing

04 settembre 2025 | 20.18
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NANTONG, China, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RAINBOWCO (SZ002483), a global leader in high-end equipment manufacturing, announced that effective September 1, 2025, port container equipment manufactured at its Taicang, China base will transition from the GENMA-KALMAR joint brand to the unified group brand "GENMA". This strategic move aims to enhance GENMA's global brand influence and marks a new phase in RAINBOWCO's global expansion in high-end equipment manufacturing.

Following the upgrade, RAINBOWCO's product brand portfolio will focus on two core brands: "GENMA" and "KOCH". Founded in 2003, RAINBOWCO operates five manufacturing bases worldwide with over 3,600 employees and reported revenue exceeding $1 billion in 2024. Its port container equipment is manufactured by Jiangsu Rainbow Industrial Equipment Co., Ltd. (RIC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of RAINBOWCO, based in Taicang, China.

Since initiating a strategic partnership with global equipment giant Cargotec in 2004, RAINBOWCO has steadily advanced in the port equipment sector:

Mr. Martin Wu, CEO of RAINBOWCO, stated: "RAINBOWCO remains committed to the high-end equipment sector. This rebranding is a major milestone in our global strategy. We will continue to expand our global manufacturing footprint and deepen localized service networks to deliver efficient, intelligent solutions for customers worldwide."

Global partners are cordially invited to experience GENMA's latest technological innovations at:

Learn more: https://www.genmasolutions.com/

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2761586/image.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2761590/RAINBOWCO_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rainbowcos-port-container-equipment-brand-undergoes-strategic-upgrade-to-strengthen-global-competitiveness-in-high-end-manufacturing-302542806.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN62582 en US Meccanica AltroAltro Meccanica Ambiente Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Emilio Fede, la figlia Sveva al funerale: "Se fosse qui direbbe grazie a tutti”
Can Yaman annuncia l'arrivo della serie Sandokan su Rai 1
Venezia 82, ‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’ e ‘Duse’: il commento delle nostre inviate - Video
News to go
Putin sfida Zelensky: "Venga a Mosca". Kiev: "Proposta inaccettabile"
Caso Grillo jr, slitta la sentenza: la videonews della nostra inviata
News to go
Regionali, chi deve votare e quando
Mostra Venezia, 'A House of Dynamite' e 'Marc by Sofia': il commento delle nostre inviate - Video
News to go
Trasporti, 4-5 settembre primo sciopero del mese
Ucraina, Putin ringrazia Kim per aiuto in guerra - Video
News to go
Scuola, si ricomincia: le date
Venezia 82, 'The Smashing Machine' e 'Portobello': il commento delle nostre inviate - Video
News to go
Maltempo su Genova e provincia. Vento fino a 60 km/h a Trieste


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza