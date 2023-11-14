Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 14 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 13:36
comunicato stampa

Rapidtek Showcases SATCOM Turnkey Solutions at Space Tech Expo Europe 2023

14 novembre 2023 | 13.25
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TAIPEI, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapidtek Technologies Inc. (Rapidtek), the leading Taiwanese designer of AESA (Active Electric Scan Antenna) and provider of RF testing solutions, is participating in the 6th Space Tech Expo Europe at Booth No. B52 from November 14th to November 16th in Bremen, Germany, showcasing its SATCOM (satellite communications) turnkey solutions.

The three-day event is expected to attract over 6,200 professionals from the space sector. With 650+ exhibitors representing 40+ countries, from start-ups to the big industry players, attendees can engage face-to-face and explore the latest research and development achievements, as well as breakthrough innovation products and technologies.

Reportedly, 94% of the 2022 visitors plan to return in 2023. Additionally, 120+ companies will be exhibiting for the first time at Space Tech Expo Europe. Two new entrants from Taiwan are Rapidtek Technologies Inc., renowned for its excellent performance in phased array antenna design, and Tensor Tech CO. LTD., well-known for its spherical motion technology.

The event, now expanded into Hall 4.1, will host over 550 exhibitors ranging from budding start-ups to major industry players, including Spaceflight Inc., Berlin Space Technologies, Ariane Group, Celestia Technologies Group, Rocket Factory Augsburg, and EnduroSat.

Throughout the event, Rapidtek will showcase the innovative design capabilities of SATCOM turnkey solutions, featuring phased array antennas, communication payload (KCP), and up-down converters for multi-orbit applications. Additionally, the company also offers RF testing solutions and CubeSat compatible payloads.

"Rapidtek's products have received numerous inquiries and commendations from European customers.," added Arthur Wang, the founder of Rapidtek. "Our products are designed to meet the needs of customers in the low orbit satellite and CubeSat industries, and we look forward to connecting with new partners and exploring new business opportunities in Europe."

Be sure to visit Rapidtek at Booth No. B52.

About Rapidtek

Rapidtek Technologies Inc. has established itself as a renowned leader, delivering top-notch RF test solutions to global customers for many years. The company is devoted to assisting its clients in navigating the ever-evolving communication landscape and achieving their goals. Rapidtek achieves this by offering advanced AESA solutions, RF FEM module, RF systems encompassing LEO user terminals and communication payloads, and MP RF tests solutions (conductive/OTA). For further information about Rapidtek and its extensive range of solutions, please visit www.rapidtek.net.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2276227/Rapidtek.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rapidtek-showcases-satcom-turnkey-solutions-at-space-tech-expo-europe-2023-301987483.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
