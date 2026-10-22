Raytron Industrial Launches TN660 and TN463 Thermal Cameras for Dynamic Testing and Continuous Condition Monitoring

YANTAI, China, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytron Industrial today announced the launch of two new products: the TN660 High Frame Rate Fixed-Mount Thermal Camera and the TN463 Fixed-Mount Thermal Camera. Both offer 640 × 512 imaging with synchronized image and temperature data. The TN660 delivers full-frame 120 Hz acquisition for moving targets and transient thermal processes, while the TN463 provides 60 Hz imaging for routine inline inspection and continuous equipment monitoring.

Full-Resolution Imaging for Different Process Speeds

Featuring a 12 μm uncooled VOx detector, the TN660 achieves 120 Hz at its native resolution without windowing, preserving spatial detail and scene coverage. Frames are approximately 8.33 ms apart, helping engineers examine rapid heating, cooling, and short-duration thermal events in research, industrial automation, and transportation applications.

The TN463 uses the same detector resolution and pixel pitch. Its 60 Hz output supports routine production cycles and long-term temperature trend analysis. To accommodate different installation requirements, the TN463 offers 6.9 mm, 9.1 mm, 19 mm, and 25 mm lenses, while the TN660 is available with 9.1 mm and 25 mm lenses.

From Event-Triggered Capture to Synchronized Analysis

Both cameras support hardware and software triggering to coordinate acquisition with equipment actions. An external signal through the I/O (input/output) interface can initiate capture at a defined process stage. For example, a heat-press start signal can trigger the TN660 to record the thermal sequence, reducing unnecessary recording and review work.

Synchronized output pairs temperature readings with corresponding thermal images. Raytron Industrial's TI Studio software supports simultaneous preview and analysis of up to four cameras, with temperature and temperature-rise alarms to flag abnormal conditions. Engineers can review recordings, examine and export historical temperature curves, and generate reports, linking equipment events with thermal data for further analysis.

Temperature Measurement and System Integration

Both models measure temperatures from −20°C to 150°C and 100°C to 650°C, with an accuracy of ±2°C or ±2% of the reading, whichever is greater. Ethernet and USB connectivity support data acquisition, while compatibility with industrial protocols such as Modbus TCP allows temperature data to be incorporated into existing control and monitoring systems.

With a choice of 60 Hz and 120 Hz imaging, the TN463 and TN660 allow users to match thermal acquisition to their process requirements, from continuous equipment monitoring to dynamic testing.

For Further Information

Email: sales@raythink-tech.comWebsite: https://www.raythink-tech.com/

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