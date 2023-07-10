Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 10 Luglio 2023
comunicato stampa

Rebuttal Letters Issued to Shareholders of NYMOX PHARMACEUTICAL CORP

10 luglio 2023 | 20.50
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CARSON CITY, Nevada and LONDON, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO:  Newly formed organization, The Committee to Restore Nymox Shareholder Value, Calls for Shareholder Support

WHAT:  Following the distribution of a press release by Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (the Company) regarding a NASDAQ Hearing Delist Decision at the open of business on July 7, 2023, rebuttal letters are being issued to all Company shareholders. Access the documents at www.crnsv.com

When:  July 10, 2023

Where:  CARSON CITY, Nevada; LONDON

Why:  Summary of Rebuttal Letters: 

AscellaHealthdocumented

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rebuttal-letters-issued-to-shareholders-of-nymox-pharmaceutical-corp-301873345.html

