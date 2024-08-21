Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 22 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 01:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Record levels of global generosity - Indonesia is world's most generous country with Kenya second and Singapore rising to third, according to World Giving Index 2024

22 agosto 2024 | 01.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Around the world, a record 4.3 billion people helped someone they didn't know, volunteered time or donated money to a good cause in the preceding month according to the Charities Aid Foundation's World Giving Index 2024

The world's most generous country is Indonesia for the seventh year in a row, where 90% of Indonesians donated money to charity and 65% volunteered their time. Kenya is the second most generous country, rising from third last year. Singapore has risen 19 places to third, increasing its overall index score from 49% to 61% year on year. The positive results for Singapore follow recent Government initiatives to bolster philanthropy and volunteering.

The CAF World Giving Index is one of the biggest surveys on giving ever produced, interviewing millions of people around the world since 2009. This year's Index includes data from 142 countries with people asked three questions: have they helped a stranger, given money or volunteered for a good cause during the past month.

The CAF World Giving Index 2024 also finds:

Neil Heslop OBE, Chief Executive of the Charities Aid Foundation, said:

"The generosity of people around the world is evident in CAF's latest World Giving Index, with the global index score at its joint highest level, only previously matched during the pandemic. The research demonstrates how people from all continents and cultures remain ready to help those in need, during a year of continued economic and humanitarian challenges.

"Governments can learn from one another to grow giving and community engagement. In turn, this will help to build resilient civil society organisations and contribute towards a vibrant, generous society in every country."

The Charities Aid Foundation, which marks its centenary this year, connects donors to charitable causes around the world. CAF distributes over £1 billion to charities every year.

Top 10 countries in the CAF World Giving Index 2024:

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/record-levels-of-global-generosity--indonesia-is-worlds-most-generous-country-with-kenya-second-and-singapore-rising-to-third-according-to-world-giving-index-2024-302226505.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN86612 en US Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Politica_E_PA Politica_E_PA is world's most generous country record levels Indonesia donated money
Vedi anche
News to go
Gelato, Germania principale produttore in Ue nel 2023
News to go
Stop rate mutui per meteo estremo: ecco dove
News to go
Naufragio Palermo, proseguono ricerche dispersi: ultime news
News to go
Transizione digitale, imprese a caccia di personale specializzato
News to go
Biden passa il testimone a Harris: "Sarà grande presidente"
News to go
Affonda barca a vela, un morto e 6 dispersi
News to go
Vacanze, con 10 miliardi cibo è prima voce spesa turistica
News to go
Gaza e negoziati, proposta ponte per tregua: ottimismo dei mediatori
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza