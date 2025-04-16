circle x black
Mercoledì 16 Aprile 2025
Comunicato stampa

Reju Partners with Italy's Rematrix Securing Sustainable Textile Supply Chain for Regeneration Hubs

16 aprile 2025
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PARIS, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reju™, the purpose-driven leading textile-to-textile regeneration company, today announced a partnership with Rematrix, a Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) in Vicenza, Italy, securing a robust, compliant, and sustainable supply of end-of-life textiles. This partnership continues Reju's commitment to building circular systems that address fashion waste at scale.

Rematrix collaborates with fashion companies by proactively managing the end-of-life phase of textile products, ensuring compliance with the upcoming Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) regulations in Italy and across Europe. Through an industrial supply chain, a proprietary traceability platform, and access to a strong network of technology and business partners, Rematrix promotes the reuse and recycling of textile waste and the development of circular business models.

This agreement establishes the foundation for a long-term supply partnership of waste textiles for Reju's Regeneration Hub.  The partnership has impact on the regional post-consumer waste problem in the areas the problem is created, helping to work towards enabling a solution and providing opportunities for near shoring.

"Rematrix's ability to manage the entire lifecycle of textile products, from collection to recycling, aligns perfectly with our mission," said Patrik Frisk, CEO at Reju. "This alliance not only supports our material sourcing strategy, but also accelerates the industry's transition to a circular economy."

As the managing partner of the Rematrix Producer Responsibility Organization, Innovando, an innovative enterprise that develops integrated solutions for the circular economy offering a platform of services and materials for the sustainable management of resources, will bring its expertise in traceability, compliance, and waste optimization to the partnership. Innovando's involvement ensures supply reliability and that all sourced textile waste meets the highest environmental standards, from post-production to post-consumption stages.

"At Rematrix we believe that collaboration and technological innovation are essential to tackling the challenges of textile waste" said Enrico Soffiati, CEO of Rematrix. "Partnering with Reju enables us to equip brands with strategic tools to go beyond EPR requirements and embrace concretely a circular business model.

By combining our expertise in end-of-life textile collection and management with Reju's regeneration capabilities, we empower brands to take full control of their supply chains and gain a competitive edge in an increasingly sustainability driven market. This partnership lays the foundation for textile companies to evolve their business models towards a circularity that is both environmentally and economically sustainable."

About RematrixRematrix is the Producer Responsibility Organization for the proactive end-of-life management of textile products. It supports companies in complying with Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) regulations and beyond by offering a range of services:

Rematrix has specialized expertise in managing complex textile products, such as footwear and sportswear, and offers iSystem, its proprietary software that streamlines compliance and ensures traceability and operational efficiency. Rematrix leverages on innovative technology partners to promote the involvement of textile companies in cutting-edge circular economy initiatives.

About RejuReju is a materials regeneration company focused on creating innovative solutions for regenerating polyester textiles and PET waste. Owned by Technip Energies and utilizing technology originating with IBM research, Reju aims to establish a global textile recycling circular ecosystem to address PET plastic found in textiles. Learn more at  https://www.reju.com/.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2521842/Reju_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/reju-partners-with-italys-rematrix-securing-sustainable-textile-supply-chain-for-regeneration-hubs-302429875.html

