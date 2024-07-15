REP Fitness Launches Exclusive Pre-Sale for European Market

DENVER, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REP Fitness, an innovative leader in gym equipment, proudly announces the launch of its pre-sale phase for European customers. This milestone marks the beginning of REP's commitment to offering its high-quality products directly to fitness enthusiasts and professionals across Europe.

Following its successful expansion strategy in the United States and other international markets, REP is now poised to bring its cutting-edge strength equipment to European consumers. The pre-sale initiative is designed to provide early access to REP's highly sought-after products, ensuring that customers can secure their preferred equipment.

"We are thrilled to introduce REP to the European market," said Ryan McGrotty, co-CEO of REP. "This expansion represents our dedication to delivering high value fitness equipment at scale, enabling a broader audience to experience the quality, innovation, and customer first mindset that define REP."

To facilitate this expansion, REP has partnered with established European fitness veterans, Fitness Engros and Innovex Fitness. These partnerships are instrumental in supporting REP's direct-to-consumer approach with a localized perspective for Europe, ensuring seamless access and exceptional service for this new customer group.

Brian Andersen, CEO of REP Europe, commented, "We are thrilled to introduce REP products directly to the European market. They've been meticulously crafted to meet the demands of athletes no matter their fitness level, and we're confident that they will resonate strongly with European customers seeking high-quality and durable products."

The pre-sale launch will feature a curated selection of REP products, including favorites like the PR-5000 Power Rack, Arcadia™ Compact Functional Trainer and BlackWing™ Adjustable Bench, tailored to meet the diverse needs of home gyms and commercial facilities alike.

This expansion builds upon REP's decade-long reputation of innovation and best-in-class customer support, reinforcing its position as a leader in the fitness equipment industry.

ABOUT REP FITNESS:

Founded in Colorado in 2012, REP Fitness designs and manufactures world-class strength equipment renowned for its quality and durability. With a passionate team dedicated to fitness excellence, REP Fitness has garnered accolades such as inclusion in the Inc. 5,000 fastest-growing companies list and endorsements from leading fitness publications.

For more information about REP and to explore the pre-sale offerings, visit repfitness.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2305735/Rep_Fitness_Logo.jpg