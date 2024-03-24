Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 24 Marzo 2024
Aggiornato: 21:59
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Revolutionary XROS 4 & XROS 4 MINI Vaping Devices Unveiled by VAPORESSO at VAPEXPO Paris 2024

24 marzo 2024 | 21.59
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PARIS, March 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VAPORESSO, the leading brand in the vaping industry, takes center stage at Vapexpo Paris 2024, presenting four of its latest vaping marvels: XROS, LUXE, ECO, and ARMOUR. These new innovative products garnered widespread acclaim from customers again, becoming the focal point of the event and further reinforcing VAPORESSO's leadership in the vaping market.

Renowned as one of Europe's premier Vape Events, Vapexpo attracts enthusiasts, professionals, and industry leaders worldwide. Among all products on display, the spotlight gleams on the newly launched XROS 4 & XROS 4 MINI which feature enhanced flavor profiles and extended pod life with upgraded COREX 2.0 technology, aiming to provide users with the best vaping experience.

COREX 2.0 technology has been meticulously refined from its first generation by optimizing morph mesh sizes for ideal temperature matching. This results in faster heating and explosively rich flavors. Additionally, upgraded cotton material efficiently supplies e-liquid, preventing burnt tastes and extending usage life. The Pulse mode ensures robust output support, maintaining consistent performance regardless of battery life.

The XROS series also stands out for its customization capabilities. XROS 4 and XROS 4 MINI are all equipped with a 0.4Ω pod cartridge. The XROS 4 offers three output modes along with a display screen for enhanced user interaction, the XROS 4 Mini adds an airflow adjustment feature allowing users to tailor their vaping experience further. Both devices are compatible with the universal XROS pod platform.

Moreover, these new offerings boast an all-aluminum unibody design that not only enhances durability but also provides a more comfortable grip.

By focusing on technological and design innovations based on consumer feedback, VAPORESSO always aims to provide an unparalleled product experience. "Innovation is key to delivering superior user experiences," emphasized Jimmy Hu, Vice President of VAPORESSO, highlighting the brand's commitment to setting new standards in vaping and meeting consumer needs through continual improvement.

About VAPORESSO

VAPORESSO was created in 2015 and is dedicated to establishing a smoke-free world while raising the quality of life for its users. Based on its continuous innovation, strict quality control, and substantial commitment, VAPORESSO creates products that can fit all levels and styles of vapers.

Experience the future of vaping with VAPORESSO, please visit: https://www.vaporesso.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2370240/Revolutionary_XROS_4___XROS_4_MINI_Vaping_Devices_Unveiled.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2370241/logo_02_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/revolutionary-xros-4--xros-4-mini-vaping-devices-unveiled-by-vaporesso-at-vapexpo-paris-2024-302097740.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN69335 en US AltroAltro ICT Arredamento_E_Design Economia_E_Finanza Revolutionary XROS at Vapexpo Paris 2024 XROS leading brand
Vedi anche
News to go
Ex Ilva, domani a Palazzo Chigi il vertice sulla ripartenza
News to go
Impennata di cyber attacchi nel 2023: +184% di casi
News to go
Attentato in Russia, ultime news
News to go
Sanità, medici in fuga. Schillaci: "Lavoriamo a scudo penale duraturo per medici"
News to go
Scuola, Cgia Mestre: "465mila ragazzi hanno abbandonato gli studi nel 2022"
News to go
Booking, faro Antitrust per presunto abuso di posizione dominante
News to go
Sciopero treni 23-24 marzo, chi si ferma e per quanto
News to go
Dl Elezioni, via libera definitivo alla Camera
Acqua e servizio idrico, in Italia tariffe tra le più basse d'Europa
News to go
Vittime mafia, corteo a Roma e manifestazioni in tutta Italia
News to go
Bce, Rapporto annuale attività di vigilanza: cosa ha detto Lagarde
News to go
Morti sul lavoro, flash mob a Roma: mille bare in piazza del Popolo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza