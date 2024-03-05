WILMINGTON, Del., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With a common haute-couture gene and a shared pursuit and understanding of sports, the female sports brand Jelenew has signed Christelle Kocher to bring a new season of products. In addition to owning her eponymous brand, Christelle Kocher is also the current Artistic Director of CHANEL's atelier, MAISON LEMARIÉ.

Created just for women, Jelenew is a sports brand that redefines performance and aesthetics. Co-founded by Olympic cycling medalist and former world champion Marion Clignet and powered by Christelle Kocher with extensive haute couture experience, Jelenew aims to bring out next-generation protective sports apparel and gear for modern women. The Jelenew design team with extensive experience in haute couture techniques, has developed solutions to apparel fitting issues using Jelenew's proprietary CurveTec™ technology. This technique not only reduces friction during motion but also provides sufficient muscle protection and power generation. Additionally, Jelenew utilizes curvilinear zoning techniques to match the suitable technical fabrics for different functional areas, creating a smart air conditioning system that addresses temperature and humidity issues. Jelenew prevents friction and discomfort in sensitive areas by utilizing top-notch seamless fitting processes, frictionless flat-stitching, and scientific seam placement. Kocher's contribution brings the latest design concepts and insights from the haute couture field to Jelenew, integrating her talent in the field of fashion and sports.

Jelenew invites talented creative director from top luxury brands to collaborate in an effort to draw attention to the sport of cycling with unique design ideas. Kocher's mastery of couture design harmoniously blends diverse design techniques and elements. The elegant white feather helmets she constructed for for Kanye West left a mark in pop culture, her Klimt-style AC Milan jerseys bring a unique touch to women's luxury brands... Jelenew believes her talent and insights are crucial for an innovative collection inspired by bike racing. Like Thelma and Louise in the movie Thelma & Louise, this partnership announces the initiation of a journey and a new chapter for haute couture cycling and sports apparel.

Kocher joining forces with Jelenew brings the latest design concepts and the latest technology in the field of haute couture. She also integrates her passion and interpretation of sportswear into Jelenew. This collection draws inspiration from the autobiography of female aviator Beryl Markham, West with the Night. Like cycling, flying is an experience that blends the grandeur of nature with the excitement of speed. The bicycle inspired the Wright brothers to invent the airplane, and now, cycling gives us the courage to experience the world through speed and solitude. Jelenew believes this courage to explore is the fulcrum for people to find balance with their external environment and relationships.

Taking the pursuit of speed as inspiration for the collection, Jelenew by Christelle Kocher offers a cross-scenario narrative, satisfying the aesthetic demands of contemporary active women. This marks an experiment in sportswear and an adventurous pursuit of freedom and independence, delving into the beauty of Africa as depicted by Beryl Markham. Jelenew leverages the influence of fashion to draw the spotlight on cycling, attracting more people to the charm of cycling through unique design and creativity.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2354801/image_5023419_28658885.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2354802/image_5023419_28661167.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2354804/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/revolutionizing-sportswear-with-haute-couture-concepts-and-techniques-chanels-haute-couture-director-christelle-kocher-joins-jelenew-for-a-curated-collection-302079829.html