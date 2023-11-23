Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 23 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 20:39
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

20:21 Terremoto Campi Flegrei, scossa di magnitudo 3.1

19:57 Gerry Scotti ci riprova: "Chiederò a Meloni come rinunciare alla pensione da parlamentare"

19:33 Ucraina-Italia, Spalletti: "Il rigore? Non abbiamo rubato niente"

19:24 Philip Morris Italia: "Con accordi filiera +11% fatturato, senza -14,5%"

19:23 X Factor, Fedez e Francesca Michielin: la risposta a Morgan

18:54 Saldi invernali al via il 5 gennaio

18:39 Violenza su donne, Cortellesi scrive a senatori: "Nelle scuole formare all’affetto e al rispetto"

18:32 Influenza bimbi, ecco cosa fargli mangiare: i consigli del pediatra

18:31 Varese, 20enne scomparsa da giorni: l'appello della madre

18:16 Biotech, Early Bioneers premia innovazione applicata a salute e medicina

17:52 Ucraina, Russia conferma morte reporter. Mosca: "Nato sempre più coinvolta"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

RewirEd Summit at COP28, the first ever global summit on education and climate, unveils agenda and speakers

23 novembre 2023 | 20.37
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RewirEd Summit, Dubai Cares' flagship platform advocating for rewired education systems as the core enabler for a sustainable future for people and planet, has unveiled the agenda for its highly anticipated 2nd edition that will take place on December 8 within COP28's Green Zone. The programming will feature 35 sessions led by over 200 speakers

H.E. Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, CEO and Vice-Chairman, Dubai Cares, said: "Rewiring education for climate action is one of the most pressing needs of our time as it is the foundation of a sustainable future for people and planet. With education being deprioritized in adaptation and mitigation strategies, the 2nd edition of the RewirEd Summit will serve as a much-awaited opportunity for the global education sector to unite with the climate sector, and position transformed education systems at the heart of climate strategies. The Summit's programming, therefore, has been carefully curated to ensure that it aligns with the priorities of the education sector, while also contributing to climate agendas through win-win solutions. As we gear up for this historical edition of the COP, we urge everyone to leverage RewirEd Summit as a key milestone in our collective efforts to reclaim the transformative potential of education as a driving force for progress and development."

Adnan Ameen, CEO, COP28, said: "Education is a critical driver to build the skills needed for the future climate economy. In this context, we are delighted to be working with Dubai Cares to bring the second edition of the RewirEd Summit to COP28. This will be a key opportunity to rally the solutions that can empower today's learners and accelerate actions that will determine our planet's future."

Key speakers: Hon. Philip J. Pierre, Prime Minister, St. Lucia; H.E. Cheikh Oumar Anne, Minister of National Education, Senegal; H.E. João Marques da Costa, Minister of Education, Portugal; H.E. Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva, Minister of Education and Science, Kyrgyz Republic; H.E. Reem Bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Chairperson of Dubai Cares; H.E. Ban Ki-moon, 8th Secretary-General of UN; H.E. Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, CEO and Vice-Chairman, Dubai Cares; Kevin Frey, CEO, GenU; Yasmine Sherif, Executive Director, ECW; Dr. Andrew Cunningham, Global Lead, Education, Aga Khan Foundation; Prof. Jeffrey Sachs, University Professor, Columbia University; and Prof. Dr. Patrick Verkooijen, CEO, Global Center on Adaptation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2284590/RewirEd_Summit_COP28.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rewired-summit-at-cop28-the-first-ever-global-summit-on-education-and-climate-unveils-agenda-and-speakers-301996856.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN76627 en US Ambiente Politica_E_PA Salute_E_Benessere Altro Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Dubai Cares' flagship programming will feature unveils agenda and enabler
Vedi anche
News to go
Trasporti, sciopero nazionale lunedì 27 novembre
News to go
'Reddito di libertà', ecco come ottenere il contributo e fuggire dagli abusi
News to go
Mattarella: "Da musica contributo per vita sociale Italia e per pace nel mondo"
News to go
Elezioni Olanda, Wilders dopo vittoria: "Priorità è ridurre l'immigrazione"
News to go
Black friday, 6 italiani su 10 faranno shopping
News to go
Lollobrigida: "Fermata straordinaria consentita da regolamento Ferrovie"
News to go
Giulia Cecchettin, i funerali nella Basilica di Santa Giustina a Padova
News to go
Natale, vacanze sulla neve sempre più care: quanto si spenderà di più
News to go
Israele-Gaza, Papa: "La guerra è una sconfitta"
News to go
Cybersicurezza, come cambia con l'intelligenza artificiale
News to go
Violenza sulle donne, è boom di chiamate al numero anti-stalking
News to go
Fonti rinnovabili e autoproduzione energia: cosa cambia per il cittadino


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza