Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 15 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 18:21
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:21 Lancia una bomba nel consiglio comunale, strage sfiorata - Video

18:18 Nucleare, Salvini: "Perché non costruire una centrale a Milano?"

18:03 Multa a Ferragni, Toscani la difende: "Donazioni? Tutto marketing"

17:47 Ucraina, stallo Usa su invio armi preoccupa intelligence: "Senza di noi destinati a sconfitta"

17:31 Ucraina, Macron a Putin: "Non ho cambiato numero, se ha proposte di pace la Francia c'è"

17:21 Andrea Giambruno ad Atreju, il saluto con Arianna Meloni

16:25 Influenza 2023, dati dicembre: casi ultima settimana

15:59 Scandalo coop e migranti, rinviate a giudizio moglie e suocera Soumahoro

15:56 Firenze, anziani coniugi morti a Bagno a Ripoli: il vicino arrestato per omicidio

15:23 Chiara Ferragni su maxi multa per pandoro: "Operazione Balocco in buona fede, impugnerò decisione"

14:43 Marco Liorni condurrà 'L'Eredità', su Rai1 dal 2 gennaio

14:39 Gino Paoli: "Oggi emergono le cantanti che mostrano il culo". La risposta di Elodie è durissima

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

RING IN THE HOLIDAYS WITH PARAGON: THE OVERPRIME'S SECOND PLAYSTATION 5 CLOSED BETA TEST

15 dicembre 2023 | 18.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Netmarble, a leading developer and publisher of high-quality video games, announces the start of the second Closed Beta Test (CBT) for PARAGON: THE OVERPRIME on PlayStation 5. The CBT starts today through January 8 in the United States, Europe, and Russia. Interested players can register for the beta on the  PARAGON: THE OVERPRIME website for access.

This new CBT adds three new heroes from the PC version featuring Morigesh, Yin, and MARTY:. Additionally, based on player feedback, several changes have been made for the upcoming CBT, including an alternate  D-pad layout to provide a more flexible control method, an auto-purchase feature for in-game items, as well as various improvements to the UI and camera movements used by the controller.

Joining this Closed Beta Test will reward players with Grux's Special winter skin "Red Nosed," which will carry over to the live game, special emotes, as well as 100 Kima. During the second week of the CBT, five of the winter 2022 skins will be rewarded to participants. Additional rewards are planned to celebrate the new year as well.

To celebrate the game's one-year Early Access, every player, including those on PC, will receive Grux's Special winter skin "Red Nosed." To celebrate the year-end season, the Agnis of Light will be decked out with a winter theme, with five holiday skins added as well.

PARAGON: THE OVERPRIME is a team-based TPS Action MOBA that anyone can play for free on PC and will be available via PlayStation 5! Players are engaged in 5v5 play while working with teammates to conquer the Prime battlefield. The game celebrates strategic actions and fast-paced battles by two teams aiming to eliminate the opponents' territories. Players can choose from one of the many powerful heroes utilizing their unique skills - Warrior, Support, Ranger, Caster, Tank, and Assassin.

To stay up to date with all PARAGON: THE OVERPRIME  news and updates, follow the official  brand website,  Discord, PlayStation 5 wishlist and Twitter

About Netmarble Corporation

Established in Korea in 2000, Netmarble Corporation is a leading developer and publisher of top-grossing mobile games worldwide.  Through powerful franchises and collaborations with acclaimed IP holders, Netmarble strives to elevate the gaming experience and entertain audiences globally. As a parent company of Kabam and SpinX Games, and a major shareholder of Jam City and HYBE (formerly Big Hit Entertainment). More information can be found at  http://company.netmarble.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2299751/231212_____PS52_CBT_____1920x1080__2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ring-in-the-holidays-with-paragon-the-overprimes-second-playstation-5-closed-beta-test-302014315.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN92580 en US ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza OVERPRIME website CBT starts Closed Beta Test second Closed Beta Test
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Patto di stabilità? Posizioni ancora distanti"
News to go
Morbillo, +3.000% casi nel 2023 in Europa e Asia Centrale
News to go
Calcio, torna la serie A: date e orari 16esima giornata
News to go
Parlamento europeo apre a maternità surrogata
News to go
Monte Bianco, oggi riapre il tunnel
News to go
Scioperi, oggi stop di 4 ore trasporto pubblico locale
News to go
Consiglio Ue, da Orban veto sugli aiuti per l'Ucraina
News to go
Rottamazione quater, proroga al 18 dicembre per pagamento prime due rate
News to go
Baby gang, maxi blitz in 14 città italiane
News to go
Sciopero mezzi pubblici oggi 15 dicembre 2023, durerà 4 ore
News to go
Musei Gallerie Uffizi da record, nel 2023 5 milioni di visitatori
News to go
Natale, previsto il picco di Flurona: doppio contagio da Covid e influenza


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza