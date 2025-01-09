Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 09 Gennaio 2025
Aggiornato: 01:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

RISC-V Breakthrough: SpacemiT Develops Server CPU Chip V100 for Next-Generation AI Applications

09 gennaio 2025 | 01.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, SpacemiT, a RISC-V AI CPU company from China, announced breakthrough progress in the development of its server CPU chip SpacemiT Vital Stone® V100. It now provides a complete RISC-V CPU chip hardware and software platform that fully supports server specifications.

Key IPs:

RISC-V CPU core X100, AIA and APLIC supporting interrupt virtualization, IOMMU supporting memory virtualization, IOPMP supporting security functions, LPC and eSPI supporting communication with mainstream BMCs, etc.

Key Subsystems:

Including CPU subsystem, bus subsystem, IOMMU subsystem, interrupt subsystem, debug & trace subsystem, clock & reset subsystem, RMU management and control subsystem, etc., thereby realizing the development of the server CPU chip platform.

Software R&D Progress:

Based on the self-developed server CPU chip platform, the development of server platform firmware that complies with the RISC-V BRS Spec specification has been completed. This includes openSBI/UEFI (BIOS)/Linux and other low-level software that meets the requirements of the Supervisor Binary Interface (SBI), UEFI (BIOS), SMBIOS, ACPI, and other specifications. The Linux operating system has been adapted and ported, and it supports the GlobalPlatform-standard OP-TEE secure operating system. The platform firmware and operating system can now be successfully run and demonstrated on an FPGA of the server CPU chip platform.

About SpacemiT:

SpacemiT is a computing ecosystem enterprise based on the new-generation RISC-V architecture, with a layout covering full-stack computing technologies such as high-performance RISC-V CPU cores, AI-CPU cores, AI CPU chips, and software systems. It provides end-to-end computing system solutions and is committed to building the best native computing platform for the new AI era of large models using RISC-V AI CPUs, thereby promoting the development of new applications such as AI computers and AI robots. Please visit https://www.spacemit.com/en/ for more information.

Business Contactbusiness@spacemit.com 

Media Contactmedia@spacemit.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2591240/Image1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2591241/Image2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/risc-v-breakthrough-spacemit-develops-server-cpu-chip-v100-for-next-generation-ai-applications-302343637.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN89434 en US ICT ICT ICT chip hardware software platform that SpacemiT Develops Server CPU microchip
Vedi anche
News to go
Bonus bollette 2025, limiti Isee e requisiti: come richiederlo
News to go
Trump: "Non escludo forza militare per Panama e Groenlandia"
Gb, da oggi scatta l'Eta: l'autorizzazione per viaggiare nel Regno Unito
News to go
228 anni fa la nascita del Tricolore italiano
News to go
Istat: a novembre disoccupazione scende al 5,7%, sale al 19,2% per i giovani
News to go
Lotteria Italia, ecco dove sono stati vinti i 5 premi milionari
News to go
Un italiano su 3 a dieta dopo le feste
News to go
Swisscom completa l'acquisizione di Vodafone Italia
News to go
Epifania, cosa ricorda e cosa rappresenta
News to go
Certificazione parità di genere 2024, domanda di esonero contributivo
News to go
Manovra 2025, confermata la social card 'Dedicata a te'
News to go
Oltre 2.200 migranti morti e dispersi nel Mediterraneo nel 2024


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza