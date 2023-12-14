Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 14 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 20:45
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

20:44 Roma-Sheriff 3-0, Mourinho secondo in girone Europa League

20:32 Farmaci anti-diabete per dimagrire, per Science è la 'scoperta dell'anno'

20:29 Forbes, è Giovanni Ferrero l'uomo più ricco d'Italia

19:57 Roma, Gualtieri: "Un ciclo di rifiuti non governato va in mano alla criminalità"

19:24 Processo Grillo jr, la legale di un imputato: "Ricevo minacce sui social"

19:22 Putin intervistato dal sosia, la sorpresa per il presidente - Video

18:58 Ucraina, Ue apre negoziati di adesione. Zelensky: "Vittoria di tutti"

18:46 Flavio Briatore: "L'Italia non è un paese normale"

18:41 Barilla, pasta in menu astronauti in missione testerà tenuta al dente senza gravità

18:14 Mes, ecco un nuovo documento: ok governo Conte deciso già a novembre 2020

18:10 Volkswagen, Altroconsumo annuncia ricorso in Cassazione in class action su dieselgate

17:45 Nautica, 2022 anno record, produzione cantieristica a 7,4 mld

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

RISKTHINKING.AI AWARDED 2ND PLACE IN HKMA'S GREEN FINTECH COMPETITION

14 dicembre 2023 | 20.31
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Amongst 85 submissions from 70 companies, innovative climate risk start-up Riskthinking.AI is named a finalist amongst a distinguished group of companies.

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Riskthinking.AI, a Toronto-based climate risk data and analytics provider, proudly announces its achievement of securing second place in the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) Green Fintech Competition, held as part of the Green and Sustainable Banking Conference.

HKMA announced Riskthinking.AI's award on December 11, 2023, at its Green and Sustainable Banking Conference. This event brought together more than 300 Hong Kong banks, technology firms, and regulatory authorities focused on accelerating the net-zero transition and investing in climate resilience through innovative technology.

The HKMA Green Fintech Competition was a central focus of the conference. The competition sought market-ready solutions in four categories: Net-zero Transition, Climate Risk Management, Green and Sustainable Finance, and Sustainability or Climate-related Disclosure and Reporting.

Riskthinking.AI was selected among more than 80 applications as the first runner-up in the Climate Risk Management category. "The judging panel was impressed by the company's solution and its potential to address the pain points of the Hong Kong banking sector," an HKMA representative said when communicating the result of the competition.

At the conference, Riskthinking.AI showcased its enterprise solution to support Hong Kong market participants in measuring and managing climate-related financial risk. The company's submission featured its DigitalClimateEarthTwin™, a global platform and modelling engine that includes trillions of physical asset, climate, and economic data points, and VELO®, a web-based product for visualizing and analyzing climate-related financial risk.

HKMA's recognition of Riskthinking.AI in the Green Fintech Competition underscores its achievement in innovating accessible, comprehensive, and dependable solutions for measuring climate-related financial risk worldwide, including in Asia.

"Riskthinking.AI is humbled and honoured to be placed amongst HKMA's distinguished group of finalists and to be recognized at such an important event. HKMA's leadership in sustainable finance and green fintech is admirable and our team is so proud to support institutions in Hong Kong navigate the uncertainty of climate risk.", said Ron Dembo, Founder and CEO of Riskthinking.AI."We're a new Canadian company with big ambitions. Our mission is to reprice financial markets with the full reality of climate change."

Rather than increase their carbon footprint by making the trip from Toronto, Riskthinking.AI was grateful to be represented at the conference by colleagues from Bloomberg L.P., an official partner of Riskthinking.AI, who are based in Hong Kong.

Riskthinking.AI stands at the forefront of innovation as a leading data and analytics provider dedicated to guiding their customers through the financial impact of the evolving climate.

Sign up for a free trial of VELO on their website: www.riskthinking.ai

ABOUT RISKTHINKING.AI

Founded by financial risk pioneer Dr. Ron Dembo, Riskthinking.AI is a leading data and technology company that is repricing financial risk with the reality of climate change. Their innovative algorithms are used to generate, curate, and maintain a detailed physical asset, infrastructure, and commodities database that covers more than a quarter million companies. This data, combined with Riskthinking.AI's patented stochastic and multifactor climate risk analytics, empowers financial institutions, corporates, and governments to capture unforeseen impacts of climate change that current models miss. Riskthinking.AI has operations in North America and Europe and provides its services globally. For more information, please visit www.riskthinking.ai.

CONTACT: Riskthinking.AI, Dr. Ron Dembo, Founder & CEO, 416-294-3144, r.dembo@riskthinking.ai, John White, Managing Director, EMEA, +44 778 0003337, j.white@riskthinking. ai

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2301475/riskthinking_ai_RISKTHINKING_AI_AWARDED_2ND_PLACE_IN_HKMA_S_GREE.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/riskthinkingai-awarded-2nd-place-in-hkmas-green-fintech-competition-302016030.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN94492 en US ICT Economia_E_Finanza AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza risk start up Riskthinking RISKTHINKING.AI AWARDED 2ND PLACE FINTECH COMPETITION compagnia
Vedi anche
News to go
Natale, previsto il picco di Flurona: doppio contagio da Covid e influenza
News to go
Scampia, latitante catturato a durante festa compleanno del figlio
News to go
Putin: "Senza sovranità la Russia non esiste"
News to go
Fisco,"giganti web avrebbero eluso 50 miliardi di tasse in 4 anni"
News to go
Caro Natale, ecco gli aumenti su addobbi e regali: quanto ci costa
News to go
Israele, Netanyahu tira dritto: nuovi raid sulla Striscia di Gaza e diversi morti
News to go
Consiglio europeo, avvio ritardato: i nodi di un vertice difficile
News to go
Argentina, prime drastiche misure del presidente Milei
News to go
Detenuti in Italia, i dati: oltre 60.200 persone in carcere
News to go
Giallo via Poma, nuova inchiesta: procura Roma chiede archiviazione
News to go
Pnrr, Meloni: "Fiera del risultato ottenuto"
News to go
Giulia Cecchettin, laurea alla memoria il 2 febbraio a Padova


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza