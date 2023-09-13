Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 13 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 22:03
comunicato stampa

RISKTHINKING.AI AWARDED GLOBAL PRODUCT INNOVATION OF THE YEAR BY ENVIRONMENTAL FINANCE

13 settembre 2023 | 22.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The judges recognized Riskthinking.AI at the Environmental Finance Sustainable Company Awards for its innovative climate risk solution.

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Riskthinking.AI has been awarded "Product Innovation of the Year, Global", by the Environmental Finance Sustainable Company Awards for its innovative forward-looking climate risk solution, which helps institutions and investors understand the impacts climate change may have on their assets.

The Environmental Finance Sustainable Company Awards recognize leading corporations across all industries that are transforming their business practices to pave the way towards a net-zero future.

The Product innovation of the year category is awarded to organisations that are developing ground-breaking new technologies or products to deliver a sustainable economy. Judges review submissions based on the offering, innovations, opportunities, results, and impact.

Environmental Finance, a long-standing and respected publisher in the space, emphasized the rigorous award selection process: "Winners were decided by a panel of judges made up of prolific investors, pension fund and insurers from across the globe, therefore winning is truly a fantastic achievement.  The market's stamp of approval means that the Environmental Finance award is a highly prized accolade."

Judges were impressed by Riskthinking.ai's extensive database of physical assets and climate risk factors, as well as their use of multi-factor stress testing at the physical asset-level to aggregate risk by geography and sector to company and country level.

Founder and CEO, Dr. Ron Dembo, had this to say about the award: "We are incredibly honoured to be recognized by such a prestigious organization like Environmental Finance for our innovation in the climate risk space. Recognition like this reinforces and galvanizes the important work the team is doing here. I am especially humbled to experience the enthusiasm from our clients, some of the most esteemed companies in the world."

To read more from Environmental Finance, please see the award article here.

ABOUT RISKTHINKING.AI

Founded by financial risk pioneer Dr. Ron Dembo, Riskthinking.AI is a leading data and technology company that is repricing financial risk with the reality of climate change. Their innovative algorithms are used to generate, curate, and maintain a detailed physical asset, infrastructure, and commodities database that covers more than one hundred thousand public and private companies. This data, combined with Riskthinking.AI's patented stochastic and multifactor climate risk analytics, empowers financial institutions, corporates, and governments to capture unforeseen impacts of climate change that current models miss. Riskthinking.AI has operations in North America and Europe and provides its services globally. For more information, please visit www.riskthinking.ai.

Riskthinking.AI, Dr. Ron Dembo, Founder & CEO, 416-294-3144, r.dembo@riskthinking.ai; John White, Managing Director, EMEA, +44 778 0003337, j.white@riskthinking. ai

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2210089/riskthinking_ai_RISKTHINKING_AI_AWARDED_GLOBAL_PRODUCT_INNOVATIO.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/riskthinkingai-awarded-global-product-innovation-of-the-year-by-environmental-finance-301926918.html

