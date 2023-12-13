Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 13 Dicembre 2023
comunicato stampa

Royal Joh. Enschedé Announces New Collectible Banknote and Augmented Reality Experience Honoring Football Legend Dennis Bergkamp

13 dicembre 2023 | 07.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HAARLEM, Netherlands, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Joh. Enschedé, an Authentix company and world-renowned security printer, in association with The Global Note B.V., announces the launch of the Golden Bergkamp commemorative banknote in honor of football legend Dennis Bergkamp. This collectible note celebrates the legendary goal scored by Bergkamp during the quarter-final match between the Netherlands and Argentina in the 1998 World Cup. 

The unique golden laced banknote styled collectible, offered in a limited edition by The Global Note™, contains many unique features including 23 carat gold and sophisticated microtext. The collectible note was designed and printed by Royal Joh. Enschedé, a printer for central bank currency for over 200 years and is only available on www.theglobalnote.com.  For fans and football enthusiasts, a special edition in signature colors for Dutch national teams is also available.

Although not legal tender, it carries most of the security features and printing techniques used in printed currency and creates a gateway to the private world of Dennis Bergkamp.  The collectible note also delivers augmented reality features and proprietary access to the "Dennis Bergkamp Experience" when using the provided mobile app.  This allows users to interact directly with their smartphone to gain a virtual and visual experience where Dennis takes viewers on a personal journey sharing his stories and experiences from his time as a footballer. This limited-edition collector's note comes with a digital twin allowing the owner to 'mint' the note in their digital wallet through the Ciphers.me platform. By owning the digital counterpart in the metaverse noteholders build their collections and trade with others.

"The unveiling of this exclusive commemorative note is a testament to Bergkamp's lasting legacy in sport," said Rob Jansen, Dennis Bergkamp's manager.

Gelmer Leibbrandt, Royal Joh. Enschede's Managing Director, commented, "For over 200 years, we have printed banknotes for central banks worldwide. However, with the Dennis Bergkamp note, we have entered a new chapter by blending the physical craftsmanship required for currency printing with cutting edge digital technology for the collectors and sports enthusiast market. We are extremely proud to produce this unique and rare collectible item."

For more information about Royal Joh. Enschedé, visit: www.joh-enschede.nlFor more information about The Global Note, visit: www.theglobalnote.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2298963/RJE_logo_Logo.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2298965/Banknote_Image.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/royal-joh-enschede-announces-new-collectible-banknote-and-augmented-reality-experience-honoring-football-legend-dennis-bergkamp-302013451.html

