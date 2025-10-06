circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire/h2>

Safeguard Unveils Compass Core™, Expanding Its Leadership in Connected Safety Solutions

06 ottobre 2025 | 11.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

POST FALLS, Idaho, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeguard, the global leader in connected safety solutions for workers exposed to electrical hazards, announces the launch of Compass Core™, the newest device in its expanding portfolio. With Compass Core, Safeguard continues to set the standard for protecting frontline workers, delivering simplicity without compromise and the ability to scale safety as needs grow.

Compass Core was born directly from customer feedback. Crews asked for a safety device that was fast to deploy, effortless to operate and built for rapid restoration work, and Safeguard delivered. Compass Core gives workers immediate, reliable protection from electrical hazards in a streamlined format, while maintaining the strength of Safeguard's connected safety ecosystem.

"Compass Core demonstrates our commitment to listening to the people who rely on our technology every day," said Tim Ledford, CEO at Safeguard. "It's built for workers who need fast, effective and easy-to-use safety tools on the job, but it also offers the unique ability to expand over time. With Compass Core, safety grows with you."

What sets Compass Core apart is its streamlined operation that makes protection effortless from day one while providing a clear path to unlock additional detection and protection capabilities as customers' needs grow.

The launch of Compass Core further strengthens Safeguard's Compass Series, which now includes the Compass®, Compass Pro® and Compass Core. Together, these solutions deliver unmatched flexibility and layered protection for workers across industries including utilities, mining, telecommunications, oil and gas, construction and arboriculture.

For more information about Safeguard, visit SafeguardEquipment.com.

Contact: Karla Nafarrate Vice President of Public Relations  InnoVision Marketing Group  PR@TeamInnoVision.com    

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2686560/Safeguard_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/safeguard-unveils-compass-core-expanding-its-leadership-in-connected-safety-solutions-302574423.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN89818 en US ICT Energia Energia Architettura_E_Edilizia Altro Energia Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Mafia, 40 anni fa all'Asinara Falcone e Borsellino scrissero l'ordinanza del maxi processo - Videonews della nostra inviata
Corteo pro Pal a Roma, incappucciati e guerriglia in centro - Video
Freedom Flotilla verso Gaza: "Aereo israeliano sta sorvolando nostra nave" - Video
Landini: "Attivisti Flotilla meritano una medaglia"
Fratoianni attacca Salvini: "Sue parole indegne, giù le mani dal diritto di sciopero" - Video
Flotilla, Schlein in piazza: "Questa giornata dimostra che Italia è migliore di chi la governa" - Video
Tensione al corteo pro-Pal di Bologna, sparati lacrimogeni - Video
Corteo per Flotilla a Milano, proteste degli automobilisti: "Dovreste andare in galera" - Video
Torino, tensione tra manifestanti e forze ordine a Caselle
Gaza, a Bologna corteo e manifestazione: cori contro governo Meloni - Video
News to go
Bevande analcoliche, ad agosto vendite -11,3%
Israele-Flotilla, lo scambio via radio: "Cambiate rotta", "Andiamo avanti" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza