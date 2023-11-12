Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 12 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 21:19
Sales Data for China's Singles Day Shopping Festival 2023 Reveals Robust Consumption Demand -- Syntun Release: China's Singles Day Shopping Festival GMV Reaches 1138.6 Billion RMB

12 novembre 2023 | 20.46
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Nov. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 15th Singles Day festival, commonly known as "Double 11", has drawn to a close. This year, all platforms strategically centered their focus on "low prices" with the aim of providing consumers with the best deals, aligning with the core principle of "Double 11." Alibaba Group, in particular, made "the lowest price across the whole network" its central objective, employing "dynamic price comparison" to ensure consumers receive optimal value for their money.

For the tenth consecutive year, Syntun, as a third-party platform, has monitored and released sales data for the Double 11, with the aim of providing the public with a more impartial and objective perspective on the data. According to Syntun, from 8:00 PM on October 31st to 11:59 PM on November 11th (JD.com started from 8:00 PM on October 23rd ), the GMV of the major e-commerce platforms (only including traditional e-commerce platforms and livestreaming e-commerce platforms) reached 1138.6 billion RMB, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 2.08%.

As a professional digital retail data service provider, Syntun has developed a variety of products in line with the needs of the retail industry, which can solve the problems encountered in the process of production, operation, marketing and management, and help brands make accurate decisions.

