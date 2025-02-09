SANS PRĖCĖDENT - TWO LEGENDS EXPLORE ONE OF THE WORLD'S MOST RESPECTED VARIETALS

ADELAIDE, Australia, Feb. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing Grange La Chapelle 2021, the result of curiosity and exploration that united cultures across two hemispheres. A blend that truly intertwines the rich heritage of French wine tradition and the innovative spirit of Australian craft.

A long-standing friendship between Caroline Frey, Chief Winemaker and vigneron, La Chapelle and Peter Gago, Chief Winemaker Penfolds Grange enabled this unexpected union to showcase what this varietal can achieve aromatically and structurally - coalescing different geographies, different soils and different winemaking cultures. Caroline and Peter both acknowledge that after many conversations, the time was right to work together.

This partnership created a pure varietal expression of equal parts in harmony. 50% La Chapelle France, from the steep, sun drenched slopes of the Hill of Hermitage and 50% Grange made from a collection of select South Australian vineyards: Barossa Valley, McLaren Vale, Clare Valley - including many old 19th-Century vines from a State that has never been scourged by phylloxera. It combines the attributes of French Syrah and Australian Shiraz, expressions that share a common ancestry yet have evolved into distinctive styles from their respective terroirs. A new wine different and yet respectful of parentage and original DNA - bravely using the flagship wine of both … not without risk.

Grange La Chapelle has its own identity. It is bold, yet elegant, structured yet expressive, offering a unique experience showcasing two legends. Caroline Frey said, "As the project progressed, I saw the elegance in Grange and the strength in La Chapelle."

This blend offers a true taste of the shared history of Syrah and Shiraz and future possibilities. While this is the first inaugural vintage release (2021), this wine is intended for future release, mother nature permitting - annually.

Peter Gago said, "When things are real, all quickly becomes self-evident … This friendship created an idea, this idea became a trial, the trial became a wine. Who would have thought …" Peter goes on to reference earlier links, including a major La Chapelle and Grange tasting organised by The Institute of Masters of Wine many years back. More recently in 1987, a Hermitage Luncheon at Rakel Restaurant in New York (with a young chef, Thomas Keller!) co-hosted by Gerard Jaboulet and Max Schubert. Pouring the 1971 Penfolds Grange and 1978 Jaboulet Hermitage La Chapelle – certainly a celebration of Syrah and Shiraz. Fast-forward 38 years to 2025 and this connection has now come full-circle.

Eighteen customers from around the world were personally invited by both teams sensitively to hand sell Grange La Chapelle 2021 to their private customers. The wine is rare, and the make size small. A small allocation will be sold by Penfolds direct to consumer channel in Australia, and the USA.

Grange La Chapelle 2021 was celebrated at the inaugural global launch in Paris on February 9, 2025, at an intimate invite only Black-Tie evening hosted by Caroline Frey and Peter Gago, at Monnaie de Paris.

750ml RRP Australia AUD: $3,500 | 750ml RRP France €2,600. Visit grangexlachapelle.com for further information.

About Grange La Chapelle:

Bold and unique. Uniting winemaking cultures, spanning hemispheres and time. Fate. A longstanding friendship between two winemakers created an idea. The idea became a trial. The trial became a wine. And then there were three – 2021 (bottled), 2022 (bottled) and 2023 (in barrel). Who would have thought? Syrah from the legendary Hill of Hermitage, La Chapelle, coupled with Shiraz from esteemed South Australian vineyards, Grange. The blend's raison d'être: One variety - reunited, reinterpreted, reassembled. La Chapelle named after the chapel on the top of the mound of granite on the left bank of Rhône, is a revered wine in Tain l'Hermitage, France. This Syrah from the revered Hermitage appellation is both powerful & mythical, made to last. Today La Chapelle vintages 1978, 1990, 1991 & 2015 vintages are much sought after globally, and the 1961 remains a 20th-Century wine legend.

Grange is named after the cottage at Magill Estate Winery South Australia (originally established by early settlers Dr Penfold and his wife Mary in 1844). Created in 1951, Grange has enjoyed a consecutive annual release for more than 70 years, and is also highly respected and endorsed by wine cognoscenti around the world. Prized vintages to relish today include 1952, 1962, 2008, 2010 & 2018

