Sasken Selected to Support Strategic Connectivity Platform Programme with Leading European Automotive Software Company

Multi-year engagement spans software, hardware and validation services for next-generation telematics control units

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sasken Technologies Ltd. (BSE: 532663) (NSE: SASKEN), a global leader in product engineering and embedded software solutions, today announced a multi-year engineering engagement with the software company of a leading European automotive group. Under the programme, Sasken will provide software development, systems integration, hardware engineering and validation services to support the development and commercialisation of next-generation telematics control units (TCUs) for global vehicle platforms. The engagement further strengthens Sasken's position as a trusted engineering partner for connected, software-defined vehicles.

As the automotive industry accelerates its transition toward software-defined vehicles, telematics platforms have become a critical foundation for connected services, over-the-air updates, diagnostics, fleet management, cybersecurity and future mobility applications. The programme leverages Sasken's expertise across cellular technologies, modem platforms, embedded software, hardware engineering, system validation and connected mobility solutions to accelerate product readiness and deployment across multiple international markets.

The engagement validates Sasken's chip-to-cognition approach by bringing together capabilities across silicon platforms, connectivity technologies, embedded systems, hardware design and large-scale validation. This end-to-end engineering capability enables Sasken to support customers from platform architecture and hardware development through software integration, testing and commercial deployment.

The programme will involve close collaboration between Sasken and customer engineering teams across hardware design, software development, integration and validation activities. The joint focus will be on delivering production-grade telematics solutions that meet the performance, quality and reliability requirements of global vehicle programmes.

Speaking about the engagement, Tero Pernu, Head of Business, Finland & EU, Sasken Technologies, said:

"This engagement demonstrates the customer's confidence in Sasken's ability to support complex automotive connectivity programmes spanning hardware, software and validation domains. Modern telematics platforms are becoming increasingly central to the connected vehicle experience, requiring deep expertise across multiple technology layers. By combining our automotive engineering capabilities with advanced connectivity and product development expertise, we will help accelerate the delivery of next-generation telematics solutions to global markets. We look forward to building a long-term strategic collaboration and creating measurable value throughout the programme lifecycle."

Reliable connectivity is a key enabler of modern vehicle services and future mobility experiences. Sasken contributes deep expertise in telematics platforms, cellular technologies, product engineering, and validation, supporting the development and deployment of next-generation TCU platforms across global markets. This collaboration is expected to play an important role in enabling advanced connected mobility solutions and delivering seamless user experiences worldwide.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajiv C. Mody, Chairperson, Managing Director and CEO, Sasken Technologies, said:

"The automotive industry is undergoing one of the most significant transformations in its history as vehicles become increasingly connected, intelligent and software-driven. This strategic engagement highlights Sasken's ability to support global OEMs in delivering complex product engineering programmes that span hardware, software and connectivity domains. It further strengthens our position as a partner of choice for connected mobility innovation and reinforces our long-term growth strategy in the automotive sector."

The programme will be delivered through Sasken's global engineering organisation, combining specialised automotive expertise in Europe with the company's broader product engineering capabilities. The engagement expands Sasken's automotive footprint and supports continued growth in connected mobility, next-generation connectivity solutions and software-defined vehicle technologies.

About Sasken Technologies

Sasken Technologies is a global leader in Product Engineering and Embedded Software, delivering concept-to-market and chip-to-cognition R&D solutions across semiconductors, automotive, industrials, consumer electronics, smart devices, satellite communications, telecom and transportation. For more than 36 years, Sasken has supported over 100 Fortune 500 companies and powered more than a billion devices worldwide. With engineering and delivery centres in India, Finland, Germany, Japan, China and the United States, Sasken helps customers solve complex engineering challenges across the product lifecycle.

For more information, visit www.sasken.com.

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