Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 03 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 13:19
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:25 Salvini: "Convinto che governo durerà 10 anni". E apre al nucleare

13:08 Milan, cori giocatori contro Juve: indagine Figc

12:54 Il Forum Ambrosetti dà i voti al governo, cosa dice il sondaggio

12:42 Tabaccaia uccisa a Foggia, fermato e interrogato 43enne

12:24 F1 Gp Italia 2023, Giorgia Meloni a Monza

12:16 Fabrizio Corona, nuovi guai: fermato alla guida di un suv senza patente

12:11 MotoGp Barcellona 2023, Alonso vince gara Moto3

12:06 Mondiali basket, Italia-Portorico 73-57 e azzurri ai quarti

11:38 Incidente sull'Ortles, due alpinisti morti in Alto Adige

11:31 Roma, crolla cancello: ferita una bambina

10:56 Migranti, Piantedosi: "Non improvvisiamo, abbiamo retto a 50mila sbarchi"

10:34 Riforma della Giustizia, Nordio: "Nessuno slittamento"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

SCE 2023 Showcases China's Innovations in Intelligent Connected NEVs

03 settembre 2023 | 12.33
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHONGQING, China, Sept. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from iChongqing- The 2023 Smart China Expo (SCE 2023) is primed to roll out from September 4 to 6 at the Chongqing International Expo Center, with annual topics including Intelligent Connected New Energy Vehicles  (NEVs) and Digital China, as announced in a recent press conference.

This year's Expo discusses the revolution of intelligent transportation through enhancements like real-time traffic scheduling, intelligent parking, and the digital management of vehicles. Spanning 12 sub-fields, including power batteries and intelligent cockpits, the Expo also brings together over 310 industrial magnates such as Changan and Seres.

Attendees can expect insights from top Chinese academicians and industry leaders from giants like STMicroelectronics, Dassault Systèmes, and Ford. A dialogue session featuring senior executives from Microsoft, IBM, and Tencent will also be held to delve into AI models' commercial applications and industry growth concerning intelligent networks.

The Intelligent Equipment and Manufacturing section will spotlight technological breakthroughs in smart robots and high-precision sensors, featuring 69 industry giants like China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation Limited and China Electronics Technology Group Corporation.

A particular emphasis on Big Data, AI, and cloud computing drives the New Generation of IT section, assembling 43 key enterprises, including Huawei, Alibaba, and China Unicom. This sector talks about the use of technologies in advancing cities, healthcare, and education in reality.

The Expo solicits global auto part leaders, including Bosch and CATL, and titans from the NEV sphere, like BMW, BYD, and NIO, to participate. Moreover, 27 country ambassadors representing nations such as Mexico and Argentina are set to be a part, with a highlight of the Sino-Swiss Business Incubation Competition featuring over 20 global teams.

Singapore has actively co-sponsored SCE since 2020 and will continue its partnership from 2023 to 2025. "Singapore, co-hosting the event this year, will display its technological prowess with a 1,000-square-meter booth," said Chu Bin, Deputy Director of the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity Administrative Bureau.

Visitors are in for a treat with nearly 3,000 innovations from over 480 industry leaders and behind-the-scenes revelations of NEVs. Since its inception in 2018, the SCE has been a resounding success for five years.

For more information, please visit:https://www.ichongqing.info/special/smart-china-expo-2023/ 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sce-2023-showcases-chinas-innovations-in-intelligent-connected-nevs-301916495.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN99503 en US Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica Altro ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza as announced cent press conference Intelligent Connected NEVs Smart China Expo
Vedi anche
News to go
Ustica, scalpore dopo le parole di Amato
News to go
It-Alert, continuano i test
News to go
Automobili, i dati sulle vendite in Italia
Venezia 80, la battaglia di Favino: "Stanco dei cliché su attori italiani" - Video
News to go
Spalletti ct della Nazionale, oggi la presentazione
News to go
Ufo, Pentagono lancia sito con info, foto e video
News to go
Elon Musk, nuova sfida a Whatsapp?
News to go
Covid, salgono i contagi in Italia: +28% in ultima settimana
News to go
Occupazione frena a luglio, Istat: -73mila unità rispetto a giugno
News to go
Formula 1, ultime ore per qualifiche a Monza
News to go
Istat, frena l'economia italiana
News to go
Marmolada, è allarme per scioglimento ghiacciaio
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza