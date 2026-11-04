Segway Powersports Unveils MY27 Lineup and iFUN 2.0 at EICMA 2026, Outlines Global Growth Plans

MILAN, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Segway Powersports unveiled its Model Year 2027 (MY27) lineup and next-generation iFUN 2.0 connected system at EICMA 2026. Alongside upgraded ATVs, a flagship two-row UTV and new connected technologies, the company outlined plans to expand its global dealer and service networks.

AT6 Pro: More Power, Sharper Control

The MY27 AT6 Pro is a key performance model in the lineup. Powertrain and handling improvements give riders more power and greater control. Its 606cc engine, paired with a CVTech transmission, now produces 49 hp. Overall powertrain performance has improved by approximately 15%. To help riders harness that power, electronic throttle control and selectable riding modes allow them to tailor power delivery to changing terrain.

AT10: Flagship Power and Performance

Built for powerful acceleration and demanding off-road rides, the MY27 AT10 is Segway Powersports' flagship ATV. Its in-house-developed 999cc parallel-twin DOHC engine produces 97 hp and 92 N•m of torque, powering the vehicle from 0 to 100 km/h in eight seconds. Precise valve control supports strong performance at high engine speeds, while the engine's low-vibration design helps keep longer rides comfortable. The AT10 also features iFUN2.0 for a more connected riding experience.

UT10 Crew Pro: All-Weather Comfort, Every Adventure

The UT10 Crew Pro is Segway Powersports' flagship two-row UTV. Its fully enclosed cabin combines automotive-grade sealing with double-layer door seals to help keep dust, moisture and outside noise at bay. Inside, a heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system keeps the cabin comfortable. Whether working outdoors or exploring trails with family and friends, drivers and passengers can enjoy a comfortable ride. Steering-wheel controls and iFUN 2.0 put vehicle functions within easy reach.

SX20T: Putting Performance to the Test

Powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine producing 235 hp, the SX20T is a high-performance sport side-by-side. The model's racing potential was put to the test in multiple competitions worldwide.

In 2026, the SX20T made its debut at two major U.S. off-road races: King of the Hammers in February and the Mint 400 in March, finishing third in its group at the latter. In May, it placed second in the T3-N class on the SS2 stage of South America's Desafío Ruta 40, a rally known for its demanding terrain. In Europe, it secured a third-place finish in the SSV category at Portugal's Baja Portalegre 500 in October.

At an EICMA ceremony, Segway Powersports also announced its first-ever brand ambassadors: André Rodrigues, Mathias Bellino, Richard Mosna, Nikola Vujnović and Lycett Dayne Christopher. Their experience racing Segway ATVs and SSVs at events worldwide showcases the brand's off-road expertise and vehicle performance.

iFUN 2.0: A Smarter, More Connected Ride

Developed in-house, iFUN 2.0 brings together six core technologies to simplify vehicle access and control, from preparing for a ride to navigating the trail.

Before setting off, riders can check vehicle information through smartphone connectivity and access the vehicle without a physical key using keyless entry. Digital-key sharing lets owners extend that access to family members or riding partners.

On the trail, transparent chassis technology reveals the ground beneath the vehicle, helping riders spot obstacles and navigate uneven terrain. Voice control and fingertip controls keep vehicle functions easy to operate, while Bluetooth intercom support lets two riders stay in touch through their helmets.

Both the AT10 and UT10 Crew Pro are equipped with iFUN 2.0.

Strengthening Global Reach

Segway Powersports' global sales network spans more than 65 countries and regions, with over 1,300 retail locations and flagship stores in markets including Spain, Saudi Arabia and Argentina. Building on this presence, the company plans to expand its dealer and service networks to better support customers and dealers worldwide.

At EICMA, Segway Powersports will host its biennial global dealer summit, bringing together dealers and distribution partners from around the world to strengthen partnerships and explore new opportunities for growth.

The refreshed lineup, in-house-developed technologies and global growth goals reflect Segway Powersports' commitment to enhancing performance, pushing boundaries and inspiring exploration. Together, they embody the brand's "Fear No Place" philosophy and empower riders to go further and conquer new terrain.

Beyond performance, Segway Powersports is also forging a distinct visual identity anchored by Rider Red——its signature color-paired with the dedicated Segway Powersports logo. Consistently applied across vehicle designs and brand materials, the color creates a bold, instantly recognizable brand presence.

About Segway Powersports

Segway Powersports is Segway's professional-grade, high-performance powersports line for global markets. Its vehicles combine power, strong torque, durability and responsive handling for diverse and demanding terrain. The brand operates in more than 65 countries and regions, with over 1,300 retail locations and flagship stores in markets including Spain, Saudi Arabia and Argentina.

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