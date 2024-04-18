Senior Danish Politician Nicolai Wammen Joins Education Cannot Wait as a Global Champion

In a personal capacity, the Danish Finance Minister will initiate global dialogues to mobilize political leadership, activate the private sector and create new financing mechanisms to deliver education in emergencies and protracted crises.

WASHINGTON, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At this week's Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund in Washington, D.C., Senior Danish politician Nicolai Wammen announced that he would join Education Cannot Wait (ECW), as a Global Champion. Mr. Wammen will provide invaluable support in advancing global conversations on mobilizing political leadership and promoting new and innovative sources of financing particularly with the private sector.

Mr. Wammen is the Finance Minister of Denmark and will serve in his personal capacity as Global Champion for Education Cannot Wait (ECW). His two-year engagement with Education Cannot Wait will focus on increasing global investments for education in emergencies and protracted crises. By lending his personal voice and vast wealth of political experience, Mr. Wammen's advocacy will specifically focus on activating new partnerships across a broad range of strategic private sector partners and identifying promising and viable global financing mechanisms to increase the volume and impact of financing for education. Mr. Wammen will not receive any salary for his new role.

"I am honoured to join the important work of Education Cannot Wait (ECW) as a Global Champion, and I look forward to supporting the global efforts to ensure that no child or young person is left behind. Too many children in developing countries are not enrolled in school and have no access to education. We must give all children the opportunity to transform their lives and communities, by giving them the quality education they deserve," said Nicolai Wammen, Global Champion for Education Cannot Wait (ECW) and Finance Minister of Denmark.

"We believe that Nicolai Wammen's political experience, recognition and convening power will make him a strong Global Champion to support ECW's strategic plan to mobilize US$1.5 billion over the next two years to reach 20 million crisis-affected children. Worldwide, more than 224 million children impacted by armed conflict, forced displacement, climate change and other protracted crises are in urgent need of education support. In his capacity as a Global Champion, Mr. Wammen will help us to bring together more resources to deliver on the Sustainable Development Goals, including our commitment to provide education for all by 2030," said The Rt. Hon. Gordon Brown, UN Special Envoy for Global Education and Chair of the ECW High-Level Steering Group.

"The number of crisis-impacted children worldwide has grown from around 75 million when ECW first started operations in 2017, to more than 224 million today. With the tireless advocacy of global leaders like Nicolai Wammen, we can unlock further private sector funding and provide these girls and boys with safe places to learn, grow and thrive. This is our investment in sustainable economic growth, global security and universal human rights," said Yasmine Sherif, Executive Director of Education Cannot Wait.

Without safe learning environments, children face grave risks of forced recruitment into armed groups, abuse, gender-based violence, child marriage and other human rights violations. The United Nations indicates that without additional support, 85 million children will be out of school in 2030, and around 300 million will lack basic numeracy and literacy skills – more than the total populations of Germany, France, Italy and the United Kingdom combined.

While overall funding for education has increased, low and middle-income countries face a US$100 billion annual financing gap to reach their education targets, according to the United Nations. Education Cannot Wait (ECW), as the global fund for education in emergencies and protracted crises within the United Nations, has already reached 9 million girls and boys with quality holistic education.

