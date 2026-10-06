Serbia and North Macedonia Deepen Tourism and Business Ties Ahead of EXPO 2027 Belgrade

SKOPJE, North Macedonia, Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EXPO 2027 Belgrade is bringing Serbia's tourism and business opportunities to North Macedonia at the "Visit Serbia B2B Networking" event at Public Room in Skopje. The event brings together tourism professionals and business representatives to explore cooperation ahead of the first Specialised Expo in the Western Balkans.

As part of Serbia's international roadshow, the event aims to support new travel programmes and business partnerships ahead of EXPO 2027 Belgrade, opening on 15 May 2027.

North Macedonia has confirmed its participation with a pavilion titled "All Rhythms of the Sun", showcasing the country through music, gastronomy, wine, hospitality, nature, tourism, culture and the arts.

Danilo Jerinić, CEO of EXPO 2027 Belgrade, said: "Serbia and North Macedonia share more than a border. Our countries are connected through geography, history, culture and close human ties. EXPO 2027 offers a platform to bring our tourism industries and business communities closer together, develop new partnerships and turn regional connections into lasting opportunities for cooperation."

Bilateral trade in goods reached EUR 1.5 billion in 2025, while Serbia recorded 82,047 tourist arrivals from North Macedonia between January and July 2026, an increase of 22% compared with the same period in 2025.

About EXPO 2027 Belgrade

EXPO 2027 Belgrade, themed "Play for Humanity: Sport and Music for All," will take place from 15 May to 15 August 2027, with more than 140 countries confirmed to participate.

Press contact: expo.serbia@mcgroup.com

More detailed information about Expo 2027 Belgrade can be found at the following LINK.

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