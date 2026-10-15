Shanghai Electric Showcases Integrated Solutions to Drive Industrial Innovation at CIIF 2026

19 integrated solutions span intelligent robotics, industrial AI, computing infrastructure, heavy-duty gas turbines and nuclear power equipment

SHANGHAI, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 China International Industry Fair (CIIF) took place Oct. 12-16 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). Shanghai Electric showcased 19 integrated solutions spanning intelligent robotics, industrial AI, computing infrastructure, heavy-duty gas turbines and nuclear power equipment. The portfolio demonstrated the company's capabilities in collaborative innovation across its businesses, with AI integrated throughout industrial processes.

Embodied Intelligence Components

On the opening day of the fair, Shanghai Electric launched an integrated component solution for embodied intelligence robotics covering five categories: bearings, fasteners, screws, joint modules and dexterous hands. The solution brings together capabilities ranging from precision transmission components to fully integrated robotic hands, supporting applications in humanoid robots, industrial robots and collaborative robots.

Products on display included miniature bearings with inner diameters as small as 0.6 millimeters, highly corrosion-resistant "Xuanwu" fasteners, inverted planetary roller screws, rotary and linear joint modules, and a dexterous robotic hand with 22 degrees of freedom.

AI in Wind Power and Battery Manufacturing

Shanghai Electric's AI-enabled digital solution for wind power demonstrates AI applications throughout the design, manufacturing, operation and maintenance of wind power equipment. Through closed-loop, data-driven workflows, the solution improves R&D efficiency, ensures product quality and optimizes operation and maintenance decisions.

Its integrated production-line solution for lithium battery smart factories covers the entire battery production process. It provides customers with a comprehensive suite of solutions for automated battery production, encompassing planning and design, process implementation, auxiliary utility systems and environmental control to meet requirements for automation, digitalization and intelligent manufacturing.

Computing Infrastructure and Energy Management

Shanghai Electric's data center compute rack uses two-phase liquid cooling to provide precise chip-level temperature control, with liquid-cooling capacity exceeding 200 kW per rack and a fivefold increase in computing density. The solution also supports retrofits of existing data centers. Integration with an Internet of Things platform enables system-wide energy savings and predictive maintenance.

The company's cloud-edge collaborative smart energy management and control system is built around a cloud-edge-device collaborative architecture. It uses AI algorithms for generation and load forecasting and optimized multi-energy dispatch, creating a closed loop of sensing, analysis, decision-making and execution. The system has achieved continuous off-grid operation in applications including oilfield microgrids, demonstrating reliable power supply and flexible regulation under extreme operating conditions.

Heavy-Duty Gas Turbine Solutions

Also on the opening day of CIIF, Shanghai Electric launched an AI-powered, end-to-end intelligent solution for heavy-duty gas turbines. The solution spans the full lifecycle from development to operation and maintenance, encompassing design simulation, flexible intelligent manufacturing, AI-based quality inspection, supply chain coordination and intelligent operation and maintenance.

Shanghai Electric exhibited its gas turbine control system for the first time. Developed entirely in-house, the system was commissioned at Shenzhen Energy's Ganlu project in June 2026. The company offers simple-cycle and combined-cycle gas-fired power solutions in the 75 MW to 800 MW classes. It has also completed China's first hydrogen-blending demonstration on an operational large F-class heavy-duty gas turbine.

Nuclear Power Equipment

Uniquely positioned to supply complete nuclear island main equipment for both pressurized water reactors and high-temperature gas-cooled reactors — as well as core equipment for fusion systems — Shanghai Electric presented its solutions across the nuclear power value chain through interactive exhibits. The displays covered Hualong One, Guohe One, high-temperature gas-cooled reactors and nuclear fusion equipment.

In nuclear fusion, Shanghai Electric has achieved 36 breakthroughs in key manufacturing technologies, established four core manufacturing capabilities and obtained 15 patents.

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