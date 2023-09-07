Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 07 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 04:54
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:01 Ucraina, Usa inviano munizioni a uranio impoverito: "Spinta a controffensiva"

22:48 Nfl, Bosa rinnova contratto record con 49ers

22:39 Processo Juve si sposta a Roma, Torino incompetente

22:23 Salvini contro Gentiloni: "Ho impressione che commissario Italia giochi con altra maglia"

21:48 Volantini nazisti, bufera su Aiwanger: ma il suo partito cresce nei sondaggi

21:27 Schiacciato da trattore nel cuneese, morto agricoltore

21:10 Battiti Live, puntata speciale su Italia 1: cantanti e scaletta

21:00 Manovra, maggioranza: "Avanti con determinazione e serietà"

20:38 Pallone d'Oro, svelati i nomi: da Benzema a Bellingham ecco chi sono

20:09 Covid Italia, variante Eris domina e Pirola non cresce: ultime news

20:00 Usa, moglie di Biden positiva al Covid. Il presidente no

19:57 Ostia, in spiaggia spunta un cigno

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Shanghai Electric Showcases Robust Mid-Year Financial Performance, Recording High-Speed Growth for Low-Carbon and Renewable Energy Businesses

07 settembre 2023 | 04.54
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Electric (SEHK:2727, SSE:601727) leveraged market opportunities across key sectors to grow significantly in H1 2023 while optimizing its corporate strategy to address global economic challenges.

 

Shanghai Electric advanced low-carbon transformation and clean and renewable energy pledges to support China's "Dual-Carbon" goal during the reporting period. In H1, new orders for nuclear and high-efficiency clean thermal power equipment increased 182.33% and 386.67%, respectively, driving revenue and profit to record highs.

Operating revenue was RMB 53.078 billion in H1 2023, up 5.54% from the previous year. After losing money in 2022, net profit attributable to shareholders rose to RMB 590 million. Energy equipment, industrial equipment, and integrated services orders totaled RMB 82.01 billion, up 38.4% year-over-year, bringing the order backlog to RMB 284.18 billion as of June, up 5.8%.

Energy Equipment Business Leads Growth

A global leader in energy equipment, the company has been upgrading its industrial structure to help clients go green. Energy equipment business H1 operating revenue was RMB 25.677 billion, up 5.8%, and gross profit margin was 19.4%. Profit rose 63.4% to RMB 518 million.

Shanghai Electric received RMB 7.815 billion in nuclear orders in H1, up 182.33%. Achievements include fourth-generation high-temperature gas-cooled reactor orders, commercial operation of the first Hualong One reactor in western China, and nuclear fusion experimental facility bids.

Last year's record for orders for coal-fired power generation equipment was quadrupled, reaching RMB 22.679 billion in H1.

Driving New Energy Transition

With its Dual-Carbon Action Plan, Shanghai Electric made significant progress towards its low-carbon goals of carbon peak before 2035 and carbon neutrality across the value chain by 2055. This opens the door to expanding into solar and hydrogen energy, demonstrating China's commitment to decarbonize its economy with new energy system solutions.

Shanghai Electric demonstrated its expertise with a 500kW/3000kWh vanadium redox flow battery energy storage system, showcasing its technical prowess in vanadium redox flow batteries (VRFB).

The company is also leading the way in next-generation N-type photovoltaic technologies by increasing capacity and R&D for high-efficiency heterojunction solar cells and modules this year. H1 2023 saw several overseas photovoltaic projects connect to the grid. Shanghai Electric is also constructing the world's largest CSP-PV complex in Dubai.

Cutting-Edge Industrial Solutions

In H1 2023, Shanghai Electric's industrial equipment business had an operating income of RMB 19.609 billion, up 17% year-on-year. The gross profit margin was 16.8% and an operating profit reached RMB 779 million, up 38.4%.

Shanghai Electric is delivering advanced manufacturing solutions for aviation, with subsidiary Broetje recently delivering heavy-duty robots to Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation. Another subsidiary, Thales Transport & Security, recently launched an autonomous train control signaling system equipped with 5G and obstacle detection.

Integrated Services Ushers Smarter Future

Shanghai Electric's integrated services business achieved an operating income of RMB 10.265 billion and an operating profit of RMB 581 million in H1. The company is also working on intelligent manufacturing through integrating artificial intelligence, 5G, and the industrial internet.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2202909/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2202910/2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1800747/logo_new_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shanghai-electric-showcases-robust-mid-year-financial-performance-recording-high-speed-growth-for-low-carbon-and-renewable-energy-businesses-301920050.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN01798 en US Energia Energia Ambiente Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Altro ICT ICT Ambiente Energia Economia_E_Finanza Recording high speed Growth leveraged market opportunities Shanghai Growth
Vedi anche
News to go
Ticket d'ingresso a Venezia, al via dal 2024
News to go
Milano, Sala: "Su affitti brevi New York riferimento"
News to go
Scuola, è allarme caro libri
News to go
Minori, arriva decreto su disagio giovani
News to go
Operazione antidroga, sgominata organizzazione trafficanti
News to go
Napoli, applausi e lacrime ai funerali del musicista ucciso
News to go
Ucraina, Blinken a Kiev
News to go
Truffe, tra sms e messaggi WhatsApp casi in aumento
News to go
Palermo, violenza sessuale su 2 sorelle: in carcere 4 familiari
News to go
Tumori, in under 50 aumentati del 79% in 30 anni
News to go
Petrolio, le decisioni di Russia e Arabia Saudita
News to go
Manovra 2024, oggi vertice di maggioranza
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza