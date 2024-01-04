Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 04 Gennaio 2024
Aggiornato: 03:00
comunicato stampa

Shanghai Electric's Energy Storage and PV Projects in the UK Hit New Milestones

04 gennaio 2024 | 03.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Electric (SEHK:2727, SSE:601727) announced its achievement in the energy storage business that the 100MW/100MWh REP1&2 energy storage station in the UK ("REP1&2"), also its first large-scale overseas energy storage project, has entered commercial operation. The development is followed by another milestone, which marks the grid connection of the Fiskerton II-A solar project ("Fiskerton II-A"), the final one of the eight solar projects in the country.

The two projects are built in East and Southeast England, where the power demand is among the highest across the nation in the coldest season, according the statistics from Statista Research Department. Once fully operational, the new energy plants are expected to be instrumental in boosting the grid's capacity of the region during peak demand periods.

The REP1&2 project, located in Kent, is equipped with high-performance lithium iron phosphate batteries produced by the Nantong factory of Gotion New Energy. The project was developed by Pacific Green and purchased by a subsidiary of Generali, Italy's largest and the world's third-largest insurance company, earlier this year. The project is now officially operated by Shell Energy Europe Limited and is set to enhance the efficiency, reliability, and sustainability of the power system in the UK.

Shanghai Electric provided a full set of energy storage system solutions, including 38 battery containers and 20 PCS containers, with the completion of the project marking a significant stride for Shanghai Electric in expanding its footprint in the global energy storage market.

The successful grid connection of the Fiskerton II-A project in Lincolnshire marks the completion of a series of eight solar projects in the UK spearheaded by Shanghai Electric, strengthening the company's position as a solar innovator dedicated to creating innovative and sustainable solutions to meet the world's growing demand for renewable energy sources.

"The eight solar projects delivered by Shanghai Electric in Lincolnshire will provide 128,117MWh green electricity in the UK each year. It is also the first overseas project undertaken by Shanghai Electric, where it is responsible for investment, financing, construction, grid connection, and operation of the solar plant, showcasing Shanghai Electric's comprehensive capabilities in delivering state-of-the-art solar solutions that require advanced, high-efficiency, high-durability solar products," said Mr. Stuart Mellor, project manager of Fiskerton II A project.

Timeline of the eight solar projects:

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2310315/Image1.jpg 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1800747/logo_new_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shanghai-electrics-energy-storage-and-pv-projects-in-the-uk-hit-new-milestones-302025826.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
articoli
in Evidenza