Lunedì 23 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 13:46
comunicato stampa

Sharjah Digital Office launches 'Sharjah NFT' for digital certificates at GITEX Global 2023

23 ottobre 2023 | 13.46
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHARJAH, UAE, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Digital Office, unveiled 'Sharjah NFT,' a pioneering initiative in the UAE that leverages NFT technology for government and private entities to issue verified digital certificates using soulbound tokens, efficiently storing and tracking documents using blockchain through a QR code. This marks a significant achievement in Sharjah's digital transformation journey and underlines its commitment to a sustainable future for all. 

 

 

The platform was inaugurated at the Sharjah Government Pavilion during GITEX Global 2023. It provides an innovative and user-friendly system enabling various entities, including government authorities, educational institutions, private businesses, and event organisers, to issue authenticated certificates as non-fungible codes stored in a digital record. 

Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi said: "In light of the rapid advancement of technology in work and life, Sharjah Digital Office remains dedicated to integrating cutting-edge technologies to benefit the community. These efforts are central to the emirate's digital transformation journey, driven by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who underscores the importance of fostering innovation in Sharjah's technological domain and prioritising flexibility and efficiency across all sectors." 

Elaborating on this, he said: "The introduction of the Sharjah NFT Platform signifies a shift from traditional paper certificates to secure and dependable digital certificates, which are easy to issue and offer a high level of reliability and security. The platform acts as a firewall; it is impervious to any form of tampering or fraud and ensures the authenticity and credibility of certificates through blockchain technology, guaranteeing their direct association with the legitimate recipient." He also stressed that this initiative aligns with Sharjah Digital Office's strategy to reinforce and expedite the digital transformation journey in the emirate, with a strong emphasis on making significant strides in the domain of smart living.

Users can design and generate customised certificates to meet their specific needs, utilising the platform's blockchain-based infrastructure to efficiently create certificate records and serve as a central control hub for coordinating their distribution with maximum efficiency and minimal manual involvement.

In addition to the platform's efficiency and speed, it showcases the recipient's achievements across renowned platforms and NFT markets, further enhancing the certificate holder's professional standing when shared.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2254612/Sharjah_Digital_Office.mp4Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2254609/Sharjah_Digital_Office.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sharjah-digital-office-launches-sharjah-nft-for-digital-certificates-at-gitex-global-2023-301964436.html

