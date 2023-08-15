Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 15 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 10:00
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:45 Ucraina, attacco Russia: pioggia di missili, almeno 3 morti

09:09 Roberto Mancini e le dimissioni: "Gravina poteva trattenermi"

09:02 Meteo oggi, Ferragosto di fuoco e caldo aumenta da domani

08:55 Donald Trump, quarta incriminazione: "Caccia alle streghe perché batto Biden"

01:00 Ferragosto, 'caro' pranzo: costerà il 10,7% in più a casa e il +5,3% al ristorante

00:58 Ferragosto, a tavola un terzo della spesa per le vacanze

00:10 Oggi 15 agosto il Santo del giorno: Assunzione di Maria Vergine

00:05 Alberoni, lo studioso dei movimenti collettivi

23:53 Alberoni, il diritto alla stanchezza e il dolcevita: così conquistò gli studenti nel '68

23:22 Alberoni, 'Innamoramento e amore' bestseller internazionale

23:11 E' morto Francesco Alberoni, il sociologo dell'amore aveva 93 anni

22:29 Migranti, naufragio al largo della Tunisia: i morti salgono a 11

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Shenzhen MOCAUP to Host Ding Yi: Cross Galaxy

15 agosto 2023 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning ("SZ MOCAUP") announces the presentation of an exhibition, titled "Ding Yi: Cross Galaxy", to be held from August 16 to October 15, 2023. The exhibition breaks the linear narrative of time, selecting more than 60 classic works from Ding Yi's "Cross" series since the 1980s, cutting into the artist's creation of more than 30 years from different perspectives. New paintings, installations and digital artworks created by Ding Yi especially for Shenzhen will also be presented.

Ding Yi is well known as a geometric abstract artist who uses the character "+" and grids. These symbols, reminiscent of mathematical formulas, have become an aesthetic label for Ding Yi's art over the past 30 years.

His abstract art was born in 1988. The 1980s of Chinese contemporary art was a huge laboratory in which all kinds of avant-garde and experimental art forms emerged, riding the wave of reform and opening-up policies. Witnessing a break with the past and a subversion of values in which newness itself is considered a virtue, Ding Yi distanced himself from the frenzy. He began to search for trivial things that are small, humble, and insignificant, and difficult to be regarded as art materials. He found the symbols "x" and "+", which are familiar to the public but do not carry specific meaning. These symbols can be seen as a rejection of the expression of value-centeredness and the conventions that claim it.

Ding Yi's solo exhibition, curated by Yongwoo Lee, is like a kind of autobiography that shows the entire process of Ding Yi's art over the past 35 years, from its beginning to the present. Rather than the usual chronological way of presenting his work, this exhibition is curated under the chapters of "Meaning and Meaninglessness", "Dwelling and Drifting", "Figurative Abstraction" and "Living Beings". Beyond the tableau of "densely patterned paintings", the exhibition showcases a big change in his work in which the beauty of negative space gradually emerges. In particular, a fan suspended in the air made in the shape of a "+" is introduced, expanding the three-dimensional expression of "x" that he showed in his past sculptures and installation works.  Ding Yi's art, which started from the cross sign, is thus a cross galaxy and an epic where life breathes.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2185968/20230815111837.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2185969/20230815111840.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shenzhen-mocaup-to-host-ding-yi-cross-galaxy-301900597.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN84228 en US Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Turismo Economia_E_Finanza Altro New paintings be August Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban
Vedi anche
News to go
Pnrr, da Mef 2,4 miliardi di euro aggiuntivi contro caro prezzi
News to go
Ucraina, attacchi russi su Kherson e Odessa
News to go
Spazio, astronauti su un asteroide per salvare la Terra: il progetto Nasa
News to go
Migranti, sbarcati a Napoli 76 naufraghi a bordo della Life Support
News to go
Corea del Nord, l'ordine di Kim: "Produrre più missili"
News to go
Bardonecchia, 60 sfollati dopo la frana
News to go
Covid, stop isolamento ma consigliato stare a casa con sintomi
News to go
Etna in eruzione
News to go
Contraffazione, sequestrati oltre 20.000 giocattoli
News to go
Bardonecchia, straripa torrente: rintracciati i 5 dispersi
News to go
Ferragosto, 14 e 15 aperti musei e parchi archeologici statali
News to go
Ponte Morandi, Mattarella: "Fare giustizia"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza