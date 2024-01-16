Cerca nel sito
 
SHQ Response Rewrites the Rules on Cyber Risk Visualization & Collaboration

16 gennaio 2024 | 06.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

LONDON, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityHQ Rewrites the Rule Book with Latest Risk and Incident Management Capabilities for Award Winning SHQ Response Platform.

Empowering CISOs to Visualize and Mitigate Cyber Risks  

SHQ Response Platform acts as the Emergency Room, and the Risk Centre provides the Wellness Hub for all cyber security monitoring and actions. This has included a complete rewrite on how risks are visualized and how customers work with their security team.

The Risk Centre is designed with the purpose to prevent emergencies before they arise. To make this possible, SecurityHQ has combined its intellectual property and knowledge on risk mitigation and cybersecurity, and merged this with several recognized sources in the industry, including the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), and MITRE Adversarial Tactics, Techniques, and Common Knowledge (ATT&CK), to provide actions on how to identify, map, and raise risks.

'SHQ Response Platform is unique in the industry as it follows a combination of different sources and is always viewed within the context of the customer. The Risk Centre itself is what makes this such a unique offering, as the user is now able to calculate the impact of security threats to the business, the likelihood of risks happening, identify all the different tactics and techniques, and highlight how best to mitigate these risks, all from a single location.' – Chris Cheyne, SOC Director & CTO, SecurityHQ

SecurityHQ, NIST, MITRE, & NCSC Intelligence Combined

With SHQ Response Platform, users are now able to:

'We have not seen any platforms out there that are doing this. We see a lot of risk management platforms, but they don't deal with the detail of cyber security risks in a very good way. The SHQ Response Platform has simplified cyber security, by enabling customers to be part of their security journey. It was built so that businesses could learn more about potential threats, and solve cyber related issues, together with their designated security experts.'– Feras Tappuni, CEO, SecurityHQ 

And this is just the beginning. SHQ Response Platform is continuously evolving their Incident Response capabilities, to meet market demands and enhance customer experience. For more information on the developments of the SHQ Response Platform, talk with a security expert, here.

About SecurityHQ

Backed by the power of their 6 leading Global Security Operation Centres SecurityHQ is a Global MSSP, that detects, and responds to threats, instantly. As your security partner, we alert and act on threats for you. Gain access to an army of analysts that work with you, as an extension of your team, 24/7, 365 days a year. Receive tailored advice and full visibility to ensure peace of mind, with our Global Security Operation Centres, and utilize our award-winning security solutions, knowledge, people, and process capabilities, to accelerate business and reduce risk and overall security costs.

Website: securityhq.comFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/Sechq  X: https://twitter.com/security_hqLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/securityhq/  

For media enquiries, contact Eleanor Barlow at pr@securityhq.com,02033270699

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2318716/SecurityHQ_SHQ_Response_Platform_Infographic.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1196748/SecurityHQ_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shq-response-rewrites-the-rules-on-cyber-risk-visualization--collaboration-302035056.html

