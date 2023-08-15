Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 15 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 14:26
comunicato stampa

Shutterstock Appoints Aimee Egan as First-Ever Global Head of Enterprise

15 agosto 2023 | 13.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), a leading global creative platform offering high-quality content and full-service creative workflow solutions for transformative brands, digital media and marketing companies, today announced that Aimee Egan joined the Company's leadership team and Executive Committee as the Global Head of Enterprise, effective August 7, 2023.

With more than 20 years of global executive experience in B2B sales, marketing and general management, Aimee will sit at the helm of Shutterstock's powerful Enterprise function, including its Sales, Editorial, Studios and Business Development divisions, to drive growth at scale, provide best-in-class customer experience and bring innovative solutions to the marketplace. 

"We are so excited to have Aimee join the Shutterstock team as a dedicated Enterprise leader during an unparalleled time in our history of growth and innovation," said Paul Hennessy, Chief Executive Officer at Shutterstock. "This is a brand new role created to support our customers like never before. Aimee's expertise as a growth-oriented and people-centric leader across industries and geographies will be an asset to Shutterstock employees and clients alike."

Shutterstock's Enterprise business has been consistently growing year over year, powered by strategic partnerships with industry-leading companies, acquisitions like GIPHY and Splash News, new editorial subscriptions and award-winning projects by Shutterstock Studios. Additionally, the company recently introduced generative AI indemnification for its enterprise clients, allowing them to confidently create campaigns that leverage the best of generative technology.  

"I've been inspired by the innovation coming out of Shutterstock and look forward to leveraging my expertise, passion and deep commitment to customer centric growth to help continue our track record of success," said Aimee Egan. "Our Shutterstock Enterprise team is filled with talented, experienced and generous people and it's energizing to imagine the stories we will fuel together on behalf of our current and future clients."

Recently, Aimee was Chief Commercial Officer for ACA Group, a governance, risk and compliance advisor in financial services. Prior to her role at ACA, Aimee spent 20 years at Thomson Reuters where she successfully led large global customer-facing teams in a variety of senior management roles.

About Shutterstock, Inc.Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) is a premier partner for transformative brands, digital media and marketing companies, empowering the world to create with confidence. Fueled by millions of creators around the world and a fearless approach to product innovation, Shutterstock is the leading global platform for licensing from the most extensive and diverse collection of high-quality 3D models, videos, music, photographs, vectors and illustrations. From the world's largest content marketplace, to breaking news and A-list entertainment editorial access, to all-in-one content editing platform and studio production service—all using the latest in innovative technology—Shutterstock offers the most comprehensive selection of resources to bring storytelling to life.

Learn more at www.shutterstock.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2185712/Aimee_Egan_headshot.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1075411/Shutterstock_Red_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shutterstock-appoints-aimee-egan-as-first-ever-global-head-of-enterprise-301900759.html

