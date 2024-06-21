Sigenergy Presents Global Partner Program at Intersolar 2024

MUNICH, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigenergy launched its new Partner Program during its annual product launch, drawing over 400 attendees. This program will take the Sigenergy partnerships to a next level and will help, both the installer and distributor, to market the Sigenergy products even better.

Tony Xu, Sigenergy's Founder and CEO, opened the event with gratitude, highlighting the company's exceptional journey within the past 1 year since launching. Sigenergy's SigenStor storage system has earned praise for its design and system concept as well as performance and reliability, set to play a pivotal role in residential and commercial project around the globe. "Our goal is to remain on the front when it comes to innovation and fast adaption to the market needs: Sigenergy remains dedicated to superior customer service, prioritizing responsiveness and quality. The company values our customer's feedback, leveraging advanced technologies like AI for proactive service improvements to ensure maximum satisfaction." Tony Xu stated in his opening remarks. This set the stage for the product launch of the new C&I ESS solution with the new hybrid inverter series up to 110kW as well as the unveiling of Sigenergy's Global Partner Scheme.

The newly launched partner program offers the distributors following benefits provided by Sigenergy to ensure better business results for them:

Additionally, for installers, the Installer Points Program will reward them as per their installation numbers.

In this context, the Sigen Cloud Platform was also announced and will be available to all partners - distributor as well as installers. It is a robust management tool, helping to track their successful installations by the help of real-time analytics and AI-driven insights. By that, partners get a tool at hand to review their own sales progress and optimize their performance.

Installers can from now on upgrade their mySigen App to Version 1.9.4 to see their points. All previous installations will be automatically calculated. The more installed, the more points will be earned, and can be redeemed for real Sigenergy products for the next installation.

The company is exhibiting its solution and will be able to answer questions about this program at this year's Intersolar/ess at their booth hall B1.579.

